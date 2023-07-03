We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"Workspaces" unavailable unless "Startupup with ... Last session" is selected.
This is not a bug, but a (hopefully temporary) feature.
There appears to be a new restriction whereby the "Workspaces" feature is disabled unless "Startup with... Last Session" is chosen in settings.
The version in which I first noticed it is "6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" on Linux. Why the change?
Screenshot of Setting pane with pop-up warning when trying to change setting to "Start Page" below:
Pesala Ambassador
@phyddeaux Nothing has really changed. Only the warning is new, since workspaces are only saved with the session. If open with last session is not enabled, then workspaces won't be able to be reloaded on restarting. Users should use sessions instead to save groups of tabs and windows for reloading later.
Basically, a bug was fixed. Startup with Last Session is the default. If users changed that setting, they would “lose” their workspaces, which are part of the current session.
Maybe I didn't explain well enough. Up until this last update, the Workspaces WERE saved over application restarts, but of course NOT the tabs within as one would need Sessions for that.
Note that in first screenshot that the Workspaces dropdown is gone, then in second they are back including my saved workspaces.
They're gone:
They're back:
@Pesala Something definitely has changed. I included the pop-up warning only to emphasis that the change was not a bug in the proper sense, but a retrograde deliberate change.
Note in screenshots above that my Workspaces ARE saved, just not available in UI if I don't choose "Startup with... Last Session" - it's a really weird change.
@Pesala Furthermore, Workspaces are available when removed from UI. I have a Command Chain which uses Workspaces and it still works -- I just can't navigate the Workspaces except that if I have Settings open in a hidden Workspace and I try to reopen Settings, the correct Workspace is opened. This is not good.
Pesala Ambassador
@phyddeaux Most users would surely expect tabs, stacks, and windows to be saved with a workspace? Otherwise, what is the point of creating workspaces for groups of tabs?
Tab stacks are not reloaded if startup with last session is not enabled, so why should workspaces be saved and reloaded?
I only open two windows and four or five tabs, so have no need for workspaces, but I see them as just another higher level of tab groups.
- Workspaces
- Windows
- Tab Stacks
- Tabs
- Tab Stacks
- Windows
- Workspaces
They are - I have a "Socials" and "French" workspaces, and have had so for about 2 months -- these workspaces are saved over sessions and are synced across instances on different machines. What is NOT saved and never was are the Tabs within them and I wouldn't expect them to be.
What has changed seems to be limited to the UI - I cannot navigate between the Workspaces (which ARE there) unless "Startup with ... last session" is selected -- this is very odd and a retrograde step.
I agree with @phyddeaux. It doesn't make sense to require the last session to be remembered for workspaces. I'd like to use workspaces just to organize a set of tabs but I don't need all these tabs restored when I restart the browser. What's also odd is that on my windows PC, I'm able to have workspaces enabled with 'startup with homepage' selected but I'm not able to do that on linux. What's the reasoning behind this requirement?
Pesala Ambassador
@j8p See this thread after workspaces were first introduced.
Summary: After setting up workspaces containing tabs, users expect the tabs to be saved and reopened next time when switching to the workspace. This is only possible by using Startup with Last Session.
LocutusOfBorg
Yes this IS a bug that has not been addressed as of yet.
Bug wasn't fixed since Last Session is still the only way to save Workspaces.
You can't possibly be serious, can you? One is meant to be temporary and one is meant to be kept.
I want to close all my tabs when I close my browser, but I also want to be able to use the workspaces feature. Please allow us to use workspaces without being forced to use the "Last Session" startup option.
Just include a warning when switching the startup setting instead of locking users out of functionality.
I came here because I was confused why I suddenly couldn't use workspaces and have the startpage load on start after changing my startup settings...turns out that wasn't the intended feature...but I really liked it while it worked like that.
I like having workspaces all set up and just throw in webpages as needed, meaning everything is lost once Vivaldi restarts...I don't get why can't we choose between saving tabs on restart (the way it is forcefully setup right now) and just having workspaces open the startpage on start.
mib2berlin
@Slopz
Hi, I cant find a feature request to close all tabs if they are not in a workspace.
If you open tabs in the main space you can use "Close other Tabs" from the tab context menu.
I use it all day and it is my second entry in the menu.
Anyway, this is a new feature and the Vivaldi team will add more settings and features in the future.
Cheers, mib
Anyone know if they are working in improving workspaces so they can be saved and reloaded regardless of startup option?
Workspaces are working as intended for me but I don't like that every tab I open is saved and reloaded unless I remember to close tabs I won't be needing later. It is too easy to Crete too many unnecessary tabs.
Ideally, I want a startup option to open with a saved set of workspaces (or session that includes saved workspaces). New tabs won't be saved unless I update the session. This would be similar to the current startup option "Open with specific pages" but with workspaces included.
We need sessions to always be able to save workspaces and to reload on startup (as an option). We also need a command line option to load a specific session for specific tasks. I have wanted this before workspaces existed.