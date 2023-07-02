Vivaldi mods , my little collection.
Hey all.
Here is my little collection of mods that i use , if anyone wants to try them.
Cheers.
@Buglocker Nice collection
And good to see you've separated them into logical files, always a good idea to keep mods apart like that for troubleshooting etc
@Pathduck
Thanks !
A little correction at tab's icon , "tabs.css" file. That fixes icon position and trash's size :
/* Change Inactive Tab's Font */ #browser .tab-position .tab:not(.active) .title { font-family: "cambria"; /* change the font used */ font-size: 13px; /* increase the size */ font-weight: 500; /* bold text */ color: white; /* text color */ } /* Highlight Active Tab */ .tab-position .tab.active:not(.tab-group) /* {background-color:rgba(197, 3, 126, 1) !important;} >>>> Active Tab Background Color */ {border-top: 3px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; border-right: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; border-left: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; border-bottom: 0px solid var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; } /* Diagonal Tabs */ .tab-position .tab { transform: skewX(0deg); border-left: 2px solid #00FF00; border-top: 3px solid #00FF00; border-bottom: 2px solid #00FF00; } .tab-position .tab:nth-last-child(1) { background-color:rgba(40, 40, 40, 1); /* Inactive Tab Color */ border-right: 2px solid #00FF00; } .tab-position .tab .tab-header { transform: skewX(0deg); } /* Rounded Tabs */ .tabs-top .tab-position .tab { border-radius: 20px !important; } /* Fixes Text's height inside the Tab */ .tab-strip .tab .tab-header { flex: 1 1 26px; } /* larger tab and panel icons */ .tab-position .tab .favicon { flex-basis: 26px; min-width: 26px !important; min-height: 26px !important; } /* Icon Tab Size , The last Change 1*/ .tab-position .tab .favicon > img, .tab-position .tab .favicon > svg { width: 16px !important; height: 16px !important; position: relative; top: 6px; left: 7px; } /* trash icon size , The Last Change 2*/ #tabs-container .sync-and-trash-container .button-toolbar > button svg, #switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button svg, #switch > button svg { -webkit-transform:scale(1.10); }
@Buglocker I cant access it anymore... Link not working
