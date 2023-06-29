Bookmarks panel opens with focus on bottom instead of top
When bookmarks are opened from the panel, the bottom part of the bookmarks comes into focus.
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@musubi Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This is working as intended. Users should be able to navigate the bookmarks with the keyboard when the panel is opened without having to tab from the search field.
If you want to focus the search field, just press Shift+Tab.
I'm sorry, but that just seems counter-intuitive to me. Every time I open the Bookmarks panel for the first time, I always have to grab the scroll button and drag it to the top.
I don't understand the logic of a bottom focus.
Could we get an option for the focus point in the Settings?
7.1.3570.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linuxmint.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jerryvb
Hi, I cant reproduce this, the last selected folder/bookmark is always selected, even after a restart of Vivaldi.
I have sort by title enabled.
@jerryvb For me too, focus is on the last selected bookmark or folder. Having focus return to the top every time the panel is opened or the browser is restarted would break my workflow.
Well, I'll have to pay closer attention to when it actually happens. It seems that it always happens when I open Vivaldi for the first time each day. I'll try to get a more definitive answer for when it happens.
All I can say right now is that it happens often enough to be a nuisance, that's why I brought it up.
Come to think of it, yes I can see your point of having the BM panel to always reopen to your last selected folder. I can see how that would be very useful. All I'm saying is that for me, several times, the last selected folder was not selected when reopening the BM panel.
I'd like to see an option in Settings to select either mode of operation.
And to the post by the OP, I take it that I'm not the only one who has seen this occur.
Cheers,
jvb
@jerryvb The OP was using Vivaldi 6.1 in 2023.
What is your version and OS? Always give this info when reporting issues. I put mine in my forum signature. (Edit your forum profile)
@Pesala
Here's the "About" info from the browser:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
OS Linux
Revision 7d05ce292d7196178c4be6056edee3fccb09ff9c
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.41
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml /media/jcig/SanDisk256/BibleStudy/Bibles/Talmud/The Babylonian Talmud.html
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/jcig/.config/vivaldi/Default
My OS is Linuxmint 21.3 64bit.
I cannot find a place to edit my signature in the Profile. I'll keep looking.
@jerryvb This is the support forum for Windows. Maybe post again in the Linux support forum as this issue might not affect Windows.
Look in your Forum Profile to the option to edit your profile.