Draggable Panel (long tap)
-
Panel (long tap) сlose many needed things
-
I forgot to write that this code is not a secret. Finding it is not a problem. The problem is when Vivaldi will be able to insert this draggable-code. At least GBoard is able to do it.
-
-
Draggable any thing:
Weather
-
Recently I got my hands on a Samsung A5-2015 smartphone. Android 8 . Full Opera is installed . And absolutely by chance I noticed that it really has a LongTapPanel Draggable!!! I have not seen this in any browser.
I have Android 12L , also full Opera . It doesn't have that in it Long Tap Panel Draggable !
Who can repeat on their phone ?
Vivaldi, when will you repeat that I have never studied any programming copied from the Internet to my Weather?
-
-
-
The topic is dedicated to the mobile version of Vivaldi.
This is ANOTHER illustration on Windows. I liked the implementation in the Selection application. Opera for Android 8 can do this