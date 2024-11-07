Vivaldi focuses shield icon in address bar on startup
When my Vivaldi starts up, it will focus on the shield icon in the address bar, so I have to manually select the address bar first in order to start typing.
Is this intended behavior? It seems, excuse me, asinine.
Pesala Ambassador
@stevehart Unable to reproduce here. Tell us more about your system. Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
@Pesala Wowee, appreciate the fast response. It seems creating a new user profile and then opening that profile will focus the address bar on startup on that profile.
Also, I don't think it's to do with my extensions because I only have two, and I allow them in Private windows and the address bar is fine there.
I have noticed that on my usual profile, the address bar is focused for a second, but then it focuses on the shield icon after. Subsequent new tabs that I open will focus on the address bar as normal.
My system is:
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 (Fresh install yesterday)
Ryzen 5 5500U
12 GB RAM
@stevehart said in Focus address bar on startup:
Also, I don't think it's to do with my extensions because I only have two,
Not a safe assumption. Any single extension, depending on how it's designed, could do this.
@Ayespy I've just tried with all extensions disabled, it still selects the shield icon, and even faster than before it looks like.
@stevehart Please make a screenshot of how it looks after starting up, and how you tell focus is on the shield icon. Even better, a screen recording.
There is a long-standing issue in Vivaldi, that on first start-up it will focus the Start Page/web page instead of the url field, no matter the "Focus Page Content" setting. On subsequent tab/window opens, focus is correctly placed. If new tabs/windows are opened from the task bar context menu, the focus issue is also present. However, this does not sound like your issue.
The ONLY way I can think of to focus the shield on startup is if "Focus All Controls" are enabled in Keyboard settings AND Shift+Tab is pressed twice.
So what you're seeing is not anything like expected behaviour, I've not heard anyone else seeing this, and there's no setting to control this. So we'll have to assume it's something else - extensions, software on your machine etc.
@Pathduck Here is a screen recording of the issue:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bnDhk0PtrakfeZsHY4S8JLeNUV3Y234e/view?usp=sharing
On a side note, I tried changing the setting you mentioned and now when it starts up, it doesn't select the address bar or the shield icon at all.
Here is all the programs installed on my laptop. Might also be worth mentioning again that this is a fresh install of Windows 10.
@stevehart said in Focus address bar on startup:
Here is a screen recording of the issue:
OK that's a weird effect.
Have you tried in a clean profile as the troubleshooting steps say?
That does not look like a clean profile - and you have extensions under the icon as well.
On a side note, I tried changing the setting you mentioned and now when it starts up, it doesn't select the address bar or the shield icon at all.
Well what does it select now?
The default is "Focus Input" and with that TAB will only focus input fields.
Did you change it back to the default?
Here is all the programs installed on my laptop.
There's no way anyone can guess from a list of installed apps. You'll have to try and figure out if any of them might be causing it. The usual way is to uninstall... or at least disable them from running. If I was to make a complete guess that shady sounding "ExplorerPatcher" would be the first thing to check.
First thing I think is following the troubleshooting steps already linked step by step.
@Pathduck Yes, per the troubleshooting steps, the first thing I tried was creating a new profile. On that profile, it focuses the address bar on startup as normal.
Changing the setting to focus on inputs, on startup it now focuses the first item in my Speed Dial. I changed it back to focus on all controls and now it is focused on the shield icon once again.
I have tried uninstalling ExplorerPatcher and rebooted, the issue is still present.
I suppose I should now try resetting the settings on my main profile. 30 minutes setting it all back up, here we go...
@Pathduck After resetting all of the settings, this is the end result:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dJKAYn4BP6a-PeoP-yp1H2sjRDL1orz_/view?usp=sharing
@stevehart OK good - that's the expected result - focus is on the first SD dial.
You didn't have to reset your settings. That's what a clean profile is for, if it works there, you know it's something in your regular profile.
Then you try to reproduce the issue by changing the clean profile to match your old, step by step. Then at some point, with restarts in between each change maybe you'll find the combination of settings that causes this and you have a good base for a bug report.
If you're more technical, you can for instance rename your old
Defaultprofile folder, and let Vivaldi create a new one from scratch on startup. Then work with that, and you'll still have the old one to move back to once you figure it out. Or even better, work with Standalone installs to not change anything in your work profile.
I can't really figure out what might be the setting you've changed. Could be a combination of settings. But what? All I can tell from your video:
- Theme with massive corner rounding
- Changed V button look
- Extensions installed
- Moved some address bar buttons around
- Downloads popup
- Turned off Status Bar
Edit: I tried reproducing your settings from what I could tell in your video, on startup focus is on the first SD icon as expected:
@Pathduck Can we change this behavior to something like Firefox, in which the focus is on the address bar, not the SD dial?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@arashams That's what it does for me, and that's the default behaviour so I don't know what you're doing wrong...
-
PPathduck marked this topic as a regular topic on
@Pathduck I noticed that this problem (or behavior) only happens on the startup page when you run the Vivaldi (not when opening new tabs)
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@arashams No it does not. It only happens when launching a new Window from the taskbar context menu when the browser is already running.
-
@Pathduck, as @stevehart mentioned this issue happens to me as well only when starting vivaldi not opening new tabs/windows:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dJKAYn4BP6a-PeoP-yp1H2sjRDL1orz_/view
@arashams Well, Steve hasn't returned so we don't know what his problem was.
Make sure your Startup With setting is set to "Home Page" and your Home Page to "Start Page". If Startup With is "Start Page" it will lose focus on startup, that's a known bug.
The default setting is "Session" and it works fine with that setting as well.
-
@Pathduck Thank you. it solved my problem
-
@Pathduck Honestly I still have no idea what the problem was.
I ended up switching to Microsoft Edge, then back to Vivaldi and configured it exactly the same way as before and it didn't screw up the address bar focus this time.
I am now back on Microsoft Edge since Vivaldi kept crashing with some websites.
Thanks for your help, though! Appreciate it