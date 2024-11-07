@stevehart OK good - that's the expected result - focus is on the first SD dial.

You didn't have to reset your settings. That's what a clean profile is for, if it works there, you know it's something in your regular profile.

Then you try to reproduce the issue by changing the clean profile to match your old, step by step. Then at some point, with restarts in between each change maybe you'll find the combination of settings that causes this and you have a good base for a bug report.

If you're more technical, you can for instance rename your old Default profile folder, and let Vivaldi create a new one from scratch on startup. Then work with that, and you'll still have the old one to move back to once you figure it out. Or even better, work with Standalone installs to not change anything in your work profile.

I can't really figure out what might be the setting you've changed. Could be a combination of settings. But what? All I can tell from your video:

Theme with massive corner rounding

Changed V button look

Extensions installed

Moved some address bar buttons around

Downloads popup

Turned off Status Bar

Edit: I tried reproducing your settings from what I could tell in your video, on startup focus is on the first SD icon as expected: