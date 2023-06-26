@hdeph289 New users need some reputation to get access to your vivaldi,net mail account.

⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system

@hdeph289 said in Access Denied. More Info here:

It is probably too strict although this is my first time using Vivaldi.

The block of new users for mail account has nothing to do with the browser; the restriction It was added to restrict spammers who abused Vivalsi Services in the past.

I guess this post would serve to only contribute to gaining reputation to access said mail.

If you post nonsense in forums that will not increase reputation.