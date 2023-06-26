Access Denied. More Info here
Personally, I don't really like the reputation feature that is necessary to access mail. It is probably too strict although this is my first time using Vivaldi. I guess this post would serve to only contribute to gaining reputation to access said mail.
@hdeph289 New users need some reputation to get access to your vivaldi,net mail account.
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
@hdeph289 said in Access Denied. More Info here:
The block of new users for mail account has nothing to do with the browser; the restriction It was added to restrict spammers who abused Vivalsi Services in the past.
If you post nonsense in forums that will not increase reputation.
You didnt have to attack me. Chill out. I already dislike Vivaldi forums because of people like you
@hdeph289 No attack, i told you that some actions in forums do not help to get a better reputation. I think that serious and useful posts can be liked by others.
@jamessuwu Welcome here
I am wondering how long it takes to gain the reputation to gain access for vivaldi Webmail or vivaldimail
@haneulkong There isn't any certain amount of time. It depends on how active you are, and in which areas of activity. If you just lurk on the forums, you may never accumulate enough reputation. If you are very active on the forums, syncing, Vivaldi Social (Mastodon), populate a Vivaldi blog, build and share themes, you might do it pretty quickly.