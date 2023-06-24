It looks like that keyboard shortcut to select all (cmd + a) didn't work in dev tools.

Reproduce steps

Open any website

Open DevTools to inspect the element

Try to edit the text in any HTML element

Try to use the "select all" keyboard shortcut (cmd + a) to select all text

It doesn't work

Screen recording

In the screen record video, I try with Vivaldi first to use CMD + A to select all text but doesn't work

then I switch to Opera to reproduce the same step and it's working.

FYI: All other Chromium-based browser working as expected

Noted:

It's not working everywhere in DevTools, even in text input field in DevTools.