"select all" keyboard shortcut (cmd + a) didn't work in dev tools
SukinoVerse
Reproduce steps
- Open any website
- Open DevTools to inspect the element
- Try to edit the text in any HTML element
- Try to use the "select all" keyboard shortcut (cmd + a) to select all text
- It doesn't work
Screen recording
- https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mptb92xmxakf4wpgz71nr/Screen-Recording-2023-06-25-at-02.07.26.mp4?dl=0&rlkey=r9wpi481qmv7q8qvt8a6ksqeb
In the screen record video, I try with Vivaldi first to use CMD + A to select all text but doesn't work
then I switch to Opera to reproduce the same step and it's working.
FYI: All other Chromium-based browser working as expected
Noted:
It's not working everywhere in DevTools, even in text input field in DevTools.
Same problem.
Vivaldi version: 6.7.3329.31
Any progress?