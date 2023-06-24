Hey, @RadekPilich!

I believe that @mib2berlin meant that transferring your workspaces and tabs from PC 1 to PC 2 only makes sense if you won't start collecting new tabs on PC 2 afterward.

This is because every time you want to copy sessions from PC 1 to PC 2, you have to delete all tabs and sessions on PC 2 before doing the transfer, which means that any new tabs opened on PC 2 after the initial transfer would then be lost.

I also came here looking for a workspace sync feature, I think this is the only thing missing for workspaces to be 100% functional!