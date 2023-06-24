copy workspaces between computers
sbernecchia
How can I copy my workspaces and tab stacks to a different computer?
I think about a function to export to file all workspaces and the tab stacks contained in the workspaces.
Then I'll import the file on a dirrerent computer to recreate all workspaces and tab stacks.
mib2berlin
@sbernecchia
Hi, there is no regular way to do this but there is a feature request to sync workspaces, sessions are already synced (without stacks).
You can copy session files directly but you have to delete all sessions, tabs in the second computer.
This make only sense if you don´t have start to collect tabs in this PC.
Cheers, mib
RadekPilich
@mib2berlin said in copy workspaces between computers:
This make only sense if you don´t have start to collect tabs in this PC.
I would like to understand what were you trying to say here.
mib2berlin
@RadekPilich
Hi, you have to delete all open tabs/session files on the second PC before you can add the files from the first PC.
Hey, @RadekPilich!
I believe that @mib2berlin meant that transferring your workspaces and tabs from PC 1 to PC 2 only makes sense if you won't start collecting new tabs on PC 2 afterward.
This is because every time you want to copy sessions from PC 1 to PC 2, you have to delete all tabs and sessions on PC 2 before doing the transfer, which means that any new tabs opened on PC 2 after the initial transfer would then be lost.
I also came here looking for a workspace sync feature, I think this is the only thing missing for workspaces to be 100% functional!
Hi,
It is very usefull to have this facility to export Workspace signets.
I'm facing the same problem here, when my computer stopped to work and the sync was not activated.
On this computer, there was 5 workspaces wich very many signets in each workspace. I think that for all workspaces it is a total of approximately 300 websites urls ...
So, I received a new computer now but how to recover all my workspaces with all the urls ?
I can't play with session cause on my old computer, the mail module of vivaldi never worked and here it work.
All I want is to recover my 300 urls placed in the dedicated workspace.
Is there a file I can copy from my old computer what will be the format (XML, SQL Lite, csv, ...) ?
Hi,
Try with OneTab Extension.
Backup your Profile before proceed
