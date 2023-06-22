You should first allow CSS modifications through vivaldi://experiments/ . Then you should add a folder in Settings > Appearance > Custom UI Modifications.

You should create a file with .css extension in the folder above and put the following into it:

/* remove traffic lights on tab bar */ .mac #tabs-container:not(.none).top { padding-left: 0; padding-right: 0; } .tabs-top#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; visibility: hidden; }

After restarting your browser, it should look something like this.

(This is the English translation of my Turkish post.)