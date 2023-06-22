Mod: Removing Traffic Lights On Tab Bar
-
You should first allow CSS modifications through
vivaldi://experiments/. Then you should add a folder in Settings > Appearance > Custom UI Modifications.
You should create a file with .css extension in the folder above and put the following into it:
/* remove traffic lights on tab bar */ .mac #tabs-container:not(.none).top { padding-left: 0; padding-right: 0; } .tabs-top#browser.mac .window-buttongroup { display: none; visibility: hidden; }
After restarting your browser, it should look something like this.
(This is the English translation of my Turkish post.)
-
Just an idle question (...I use the native window): What's left to grab onto following your mod?
(The "traffic light" isn't on the tab bar; the tab bar is merged with the title bar...)
-
@OakdaleFTL I don't think you can do a similar thing when you're using the native window setting. If I understand correctly, the native window uses MacOS's own bar. So, I don't think you can change it using custom CSS. But you are more than welcome to try to change it as I might be mistaken.
-
@kutay That's what made my question "idle"... So: How do you move a window that uses your mod?
-
@OakdaleFTL So, ummmm. I use yabai and skhd both of which allow me to manage windows and spaces only using shortcuts. They also resize and move windows to cover the maximum amount of space on the screen. Therefore, I just don't move any windows manually, so I can use my mod without any restrictions.
Also, I think you can move your window using the bottom status bar by holding and dragging it. Or you can even move your window by holding and dragging a part of the browser that doesn't have a clickable thing on it.
-
@kutay I was going to try your mod — but I can't locate the folder
/Settings/Appearance/... let alone
Custom UI Modifications.
Is it somewhere in
/Vivaldi.app/Contents/or in
/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/?
(Please show full path... )
-
@OakdaleFTL There seems to be a misunderstanding here, there is no
/Settings/Appearance/folder. After you've enabled the experiment, you have to go to the settings page, specifically
vivaldi://setttings/appearance/under Appearance > Custom UI Modifications. There you will see the following:
For more detailed info see the Modding Vivaldi thread.
-
OakdaleFTL
@AltCode Hm. Some searching led me to
/Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/Frameworks/Vivaldi Framework.framework/Versions/6.1.3035.100/Resources/vivaldi/user_files/... It works, with some odd side effects!
(But this may be an interaction with the Rectangle app...)
And, of course, it has no effect on the windows opened in other profiles; so there's that!
Any ideas as to what happened?
-
@OakdaleFTL That folder contains the files for
Page Actions. If you add that folder under the
custom UI Modificationsoption, you will get all sorts of side effects. You are seeing the
Transform 3Dpage action in the screenshot.
You should create your own folder outside of the Vivaldi directory. It has been awhile since I last used a Mac, but if you have a documents folder, you could create a folder there called
Vivaldi CSS Modsand put the CSS file there.
Here are some more detailed steps I wrote awhile ago for Windows, but it might help you somewhat: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/360915
-
OakdaleFTL
@nomadic I thought that looked familiar!
Of course, the settings page wouldn't allow me to select the Vivaldi app, so I added it manually... (And now I know where the Page Actions CSS is stored!)
Thanks! I think I've got it now.
@kutay said
I think you can move your window using the bottom status bar by holding and dragging it. Or you can even move your window by holding and dragging a part of the browser that doesn't have a clickable thing on it.
As advertised: Status Bar and Tab Bar and Address Bar non-clickable areas can be grabbed... No side effects noted! (See Note at end of post...)
Thanks!
Of course, removing the UI (via ⌘F10) brings the Stoplight back! Good thing, too: It's functionality is useful...
But the green button does not take your display out of full-screen view! In fact, all functionality of the Title Bar is gone, when in full-screen mode. (F10 and ^⌘F still work...) And double-clicking the Title Bar to fill the screen remains functional with the UI hidden.
(I use Reader Mode without the UI, usually. )
Note: Hiding the Tab Bar instantiates the Stoplight on the Address Bar, where it remains fully functional!
(Including assuming the Title Bar functionalities. Such also happens with the Tab Bar itself; and the Status Bar!
And one big Oops! Tool bars can no longer be edited...Tool bars can only be edited via clickable elements.)
-
@Kutay Do you have any idea what "broke" your mod on Vivaldi 6.7.3316.3 / Chrome 122.0.6261.158 ? (It still works fine on the current Stable Vivaldi 6.6.3271.57 / Chrome 122.0.6261.158.)