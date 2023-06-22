We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Who here is waiting for Silksong?
-
As a person who loves the hit indie game Hollow Knight, I wondered who else in the Vivaldi Community also played or wants to play Hollow Knight and who is patiently waiting for Silksong.
This thread could be a place where everyone can discuss anything about the game, mods, and, of course, Silksong.
Little flex: I completed every achievement in Hollow Knight. Who else has also devoted their lives to this amazing game?
-
dannyhpy Translator
This post is deleted!
-
jimmymcgill
Congrats on doing the impossible!
I love it, it's a real masterpiece for the ages IMO, but even beating the final boss was tough for me, and I never even bothered to try the tougher challenges (like that flower that you're supposes to carry all across the game map without getting hit... come on...). Still, will definitely play Silksong!!
-
I have Hollow Knight on Steam. So, what I'm seeing here is I should install it?