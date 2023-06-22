Some sites inconsistent interactions with the browser and keyboard (especially on ChatGPT webpage)
I have a problem that usually starts some time after using the browser. It's just easier to show, so I'm adding two screenshots here:
As you can see, keyboard (SwiftKey) blocks part of the site, more importantly text field. And scrolling won't help. It acts more like keyboard is not even there. If I restart the browser, it fixes itself to the normal state, where, when you click on the text field, site swiftly "reduces" Its screen space and moves up, which results in the same as on a second screenshot. It also fixes itself after briefly using option "Address bar at bottom" in the settings, albeit with the automatic refresh of the page. It also, very rarely, just fixes itself during simple browsing, but not for long.
Similar problems also appeared on different sites, but they not as obvious, and not as annoying as on ChatGPT webpage.
For example here:
Scrolling doesn't let me see bottom part. It acts as though I scrolled to the edge.
I also notice that botom bar (navigation bar), sometimes hiding itself during that "bugged" state, and shows up when scrolling up. So, acts as though option "Show toolbars while scrolling" is off only for it, despite it definitely being on.
OS: Android 12
Model: Samsung M21
Keyboard: Microsoft SwiftKey
@Glarxan
Hi, some user report this if the default Android font size is changed.
This is a bug and reported, confirmed as: VAB-7457
Cheers, mib
@Glarxan
Hi, this is a bug VAB-7457, confirmed in the bug tracker.
This can happen if the user change the Android default font size, I guess you have set it to super tiny, XXS.
This happen with other keyboards, too.
Askimet id the auto spam filter of the forum software and it is really needed.
It gets better after time and if you get reputation points.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks. So there is only wait.
P.S. Just for information: I'm not sure what is default size on my phone, but it's not set to super tiny:
So it definitely happens not only on small fonts.
@Glarxan
Ah, I have to test this with M. SwiftKey again, I don´t really use ChatGPT and write as little as possible on my smartphone.
Cheers, mib
kailashkkn
@mib2berlin hello, I too have the issue where sometimes when I visit perplexity.ai in Vivaldi Android browser. Search bar often hides behind the keyboard while typing and I haven't faced this issue with other Android browsers like Firefox or Chrome and I don't think I have changed any font or something, everything is fine I think so.
I'm using Huawei's Honor 9 Lite, Android 9 and I have installed the latest version from Google Play Store. While using Simple Keyboard from F-Droid, I faced this issue but later I switched to Google Keyboard (with floating keyboard option) I type my query in perplexity but will it be fixed? I seen some other post too which was created year ago.
I'll add a picture anyways.