I have a problem that usually starts some time after using the browser. It's just easier to show, so I'm adding two screenshots here:





As you can see, keyboard (SwiftKey) blocks part of the site, more importantly text field. And scrolling won't help. It acts more like keyboard is not even there. If I restart the browser, it fixes itself to the normal state, where, when you click on the text field, site swiftly "reduces" Its screen space and moves up, which results in the same as on a second screenshot. It also fixes itself after briefly using option "Address bar at bottom" in the settings, albeit with the automatic refresh of the page. It also, very rarely, just fixes itself during simple browsing, but not for long.

Similar problems also appeared on different sites, but they not as obvious, and not as annoying as on ChatGPT webpage.

For example here:



Scrolling doesn't let me see bottom part. It acts as though I scrolled to the edge.

I also notice that botom bar (navigation bar), sometimes hiding itself during that "bugged" state, and shows up when scrolling up. So, acts as though option "Show toolbars while scrolling" is off only for it, despite it definitely being on.



OS: Android 12

Model: Samsung M21

Keyboard: Microsoft SwiftKey

P. S. Can we do something about "akismet.com"? It really annoying, and won't let me edit.