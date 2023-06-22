Vivaldi GUI now broken
hornetster
Running Vivaldi, in Tumbleweed, (Vivaldi V-6.1.3035.100-1) and using a soft link to a data directory, which has worked for ages, but after a recent update to Tumbleweed (NOT sure if Vivaldi was updated in this...), and now is what I see.
Before I start rebuilding all, any ideas?
Thanks.
mib2berlin
@hornetster
Hi, I have the same issue with other Chromium browsers, open Vivaldi with:
--disable-gpu
from a terminal work for me.
Then disable hardware acceleration in Settings Webpages for the moment.
I guess the Suse team will fix this soon.
Cheers, mib
mib2berlin
@hornetster
After some searching I try to switch to Classic in chrome://settings/?search=gtk
I reset all flags in vivaldi://flags too.
I could enable hardware acceleration again on 6.1.3035.100-1.
Cheers, mib
P.S. I got a Mesa update, may you kick your updater.
hornetster
Have now got exactly the same issue after most recent Tumbleweed update....
Investigating....
hornetster
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi GUI now broken:
--disable-gpu
from a terminal work for me.
Then disable hardware acceleration in Settings Webpages for the moment.
Yep, same thing fixed it....
Is this a Vivaldi, or Suse issue?