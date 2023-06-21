Interaction between tabs in split screen mode!
-
Microsoft Edge has another ultimate super handy feature - Split Screen View!
In Vivaldi, it is much elder, but there is no interaction between them!
In Microsoft Edge, I can click on a link and select "Open in split screen". And the link will open in the second half of the screen!
This is INCREDIBLY CONVENIENT if you are looking for something and you have to mark back and forth between sections, catalogs or topics...
Vivaldi already has this function, so it will not be a problem to modify it - just add the corresponding item to the context menu.
https://imgur.com/a/tWXcS8b
-
mib2berlin
@tempale
Hi, if you think Vivaldi need a feature open a feature request in the forum section.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
The Vivaldi team cant read all forum posts but they check this forum section.
Cheers, mib
-
@tempale If I understand what you want, this can be done with a Command Chain:
- Duplicate Selected Tabs
- Tile Horizontally (or vertically)
Assign a shortcut to the chain.
An index section can be displayed in the top tile, while the page can be scrolled down in the bottom tile.
-
@Pesala said in Interaction between tabs in split screen mode!:
Tile Horizontally (or vertically)
Almost! Only I need any link to open. There is no such option in vivaldi. There is a "open link in a new tab" - this is it, but in the settings it is impossible to make the link that I click open..
https://youtu.be/6TICAGApKXs
-
i was trying to find the same feature. It would be a revolution in productivity, and vivaldi is so close to make this possible. I hope the subject of this topic will be read.