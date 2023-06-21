-
Vivaldi's indicator is badly visible — the tiny thin progress bar, that's all. Native chrome indicator with the circle is more visibility.
@runur I would love this..... honestly, this is the only thing bugging me about this browser. I can never tell if I the item I want downloaded was actually clicked and downloaded. Great suggestion!!! So small, yet so important. Thanks!!!
@runur BTW, how did you get the progress bar version in Vivaldi? I just have a cloud with a down arrow, and it doesn't give me any indication of progress at all!! I might be able to live with the tiny progress bar!
Pesala Ambassador
@kennychua Try Settings, Appearance:Use Animation
Downloads can be added to the Address Bar as a flyout, as a Panel, or you can bookmark the Chrome Downloads page:
chrome://downloads/