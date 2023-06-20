Cannot switch between windows
areynaldos
Recently, Vivaldi has been opening tabs in a new window. I found a few threads complaining about it, so I will follow up on them to see if there is a fix.
However, my issue is that, once I have a new window, there is no way to go back to the other one.
If I click on the Vivaldi icon->Manage Windows, the two windows appear, but I cannot select the one I want. If I click on it, I get a toast message "Vivaldi is already running here" and nothing happens.
I cannot close the active window, which is the one I do not want, and I cannot switch to the one that has all my tabs.
Any suggestion? The UX for managing windows is not intuitive at all.
Thanks!
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Android 14 Beta
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.14
mib2berlin
@areynaldos
Hi, open links in new windows was a bug but this is fixed in one of the latest updates.
We are on Vivaldi 6.1.3035.86 now and I cant open a second window from my mail client, for example.
How did you open a second window?
Cheers, mib
areynaldos
@mib2berlin I didn't do anything on purpose.
I am usually on Vivaldi browsing the internet. I have noticed that the second window happens occasionally when another app (Google, Facebook, Twitter) opens a URL - I have Vivaldi as my system browser.
Thanks for your reply.
mib2berlin
@areynaldos
If I remember correctly this is a bug, Vivaldi should not open a new window, it should open a new tab.
But the bug is a bit different than yours:
VAB-6320 Share target opens in new window instead of tab
This is not fixed, I will update this one.
If you like you can make a report for your issue, I can connect it with 6320.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
ksx4system
is it still broken? it was few weeks ago