Recently, Vivaldi has been opening tabs in a new window. I found a few threads complaining about it, so I will follow up on them to see if there is a fix.

However, my issue is that, once I have a new window, there is no way to go back to the other one.

If I click on the Vivaldi icon->Manage Windows, the two windows appear, but I cannot select the one I want. If I click on it, I get a toast message "Vivaldi is already running here" and nothing happens.

I cannot close the active window, which is the one I do not want, and I cannot switch to the one that has all my tabs.

Any suggestion? The UX for managing windows is not intuitive at all.

Thanks!

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Android 14 Beta

Vivaldi 6.1.3035.14