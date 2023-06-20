We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Translation feature works very poorly
I thought it was just some bugs that would be fixed while initially introduced, but it's been like this since it was introduced:
Often only translates what's shown on screen currently, so when you scroll down, the new text are not translated (I'm not talking about dynamicly loaded content).
Usually doesn't translate everything, some paragraphs are not translated, and sometimes even single sentences or words in the same paragraph will randomly not be translated. Sometimes the headline will be translated, but the text is not.
The whole feature works very strangly, and whenever I click the translate button I have no confidence that the entire page will be translated. I have never seen similar issues with any other translation tools.
Here is an example of the result of clicking the button on a simple HTML page with spanish language:
(the headline is translated, then first paragraph is not. Later there were other untranslated paragraphs as well. Seems completely random which paragraphs were translated)
Edit: Bug has been reported with VB-98406
DoctorG Ambassador
@GeeZuZz Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker with some URLs where issue happens. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG i can confirm this. it happens in the same way here.
That's one of the reasons I prefer Deepl addon, although the free version only allows 3000 characters at the same time.
With the pro version it is just great. I have the trial pro at the moment. It translates the whole page accurate and quick.
@GeeZuZz Vivaldi's poor translation feature is one of the main reasons I use Slimjet as an alternative Web browser. Slimjet's translation works better than anything else I tried, including extensions. Even for Web pages that don't need translation to English for the entire page, you can use the context menu option.
Pesala Ambassador
@AllanH said in Translation feature works very poorly:
Slimjet's translation works better than anything else I tried, including extensions.
Apparently, it is not Slimjet’s translator, but Google’s. If you trust Google with your data, that is fine by me. Vivaldi chose to host the data for its Lingvanex translator on its own servers, to ensure that users’ data was not being shared.
Even the Google Translate extension didn't work as well for me as Slimjet. I know browser settings well enough not to let Google worry me.
@AllanH would be interesting from whom slimjet got the tool.
As I wrote deepl is by far the best. Did you try it, compared to the other?
Pesala Ambassador
@Dancer18 It uses Google Translation.
Based on your earlier post,
"although the free version only allows 3000 characters at the same time.
With the pro version it is just great. I have the trial pro at the moment. It translates the whole page accurate and quick."
it sounds like Slimjet is better to me, because it doesn't need a Pro version to translate the whole page, if that's needed.
@Pesala Maybe. However, the linked article doesn't say so, but says that it does more than Google translate.
@AllanH True, I agree. We are looking here for the best alternative for Vivaldi, aren't we?
I have now reported it in VB-98406
The google translate extension seems to work fine for me. On the same page Vivaldi struggled (screenshot), Google extension translated everything, and I see when I scroll down it translates as I scroll, but it does it instantly (can barely see the original for maybe 0,3 seconds before it changes)
This is an example of Vivaldi's Translation feature.
For this page, https://forum.antp.be/phpbb3/viewtopic.php?p=87949#p87949,
I need to do a manual translate for everything to be in English.
The Keyboard Shortcut Alt+T is set up to Translate Page.
It does absolutely nothing.
With Slimjet, I select the Context Menu option, Translate to English, and everything looks the way it should.
This is my last pet peeve with Vivaldi.
If translation worked like it should, I wouldn't have any reason to use another Web browser.
Try deepl.
And its addon too.
I'm using the pro version of deepL that provides translation of the whole page and documents too.
With the free version you could use the translator as web panel and are able to translate up to 3000 characters at once.
If there are more, you'd have to repeat it a few times...
I found an Extension that works very well and does not have a limit on the number of characters.
It is called TWP - Translate Web Pages.
It's not available at the Chrome Web Store, but the instructions for using it with Vivaldi are at
https://github.com/FilipePS/Traduzir-paginas-web#vivaldi-opera-maxthon-chromium-and-yandex
I couldn't download the file with Vivaldi, so I used Free Download Manager.
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi Translate is less usable than Deepl or Googl Translate.
But, could be good news, i know Vivaldi team is in contact with Lingvanex (provider of translation software at Vivaldi servers) to improve Vivaldi Translate service.
@DoctorG said in Translation feature works very poorly:
i know Vivaldi team is in contact with Lingvanex (provider of translation software at Vivaldi servers) to improve Vivaldi Translate service.
It would be about time.
DoctorG Ambassador
@iAN-CooG ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ nmb