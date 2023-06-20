I thought it was just some bugs that would be fixed while initially introduced, but it's been like this since it was introduced:

Often only translates what's shown on screen currently, so when you scroll down, the new text are not translated (I'm not talking about dynamicly loaded content). Usually doesn't translate everything, some paragraphs are not translated, and sometimes even single sentences or words in the same paragraph will randomly not be translated. Sometimes the headline will be translated, but the text is not.

The whole feature works very strangly, and whenever I click the translate button I have no confidence that the entire page will be translated. I have never seen similar issues with any other translation tools.

Here is an example of the result of clicking the button on a simple HTML page with spanish language:

(the headline is translated, then first paragraph is not. Later there were other untranslated paragraphs as well. Seems completely random which paragraphs were translated)

Edit: Bug has been reported with VB-98406