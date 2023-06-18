I've been able to address all of my Vivaldi issues with settings - except this one. I have a macbook pro M1 with an external (2nd) monitor. My macbook is always open. When my macbook wakes after sleeping, Vivaldi always opens on the macbook monitor, despite the fact that I ALWAYS drag it on to my large 2nd monitor.

All of my other applications remember their last monitor/size/location.

If this was fixed in Vivaldi, I'd be super happy.

It might sound like a trivial problem, but my macbook goes to sleep a lot, and to have to drag and resize Vivaldi on every single wake, it is a PITA.