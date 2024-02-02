The default browser "check on startup" setting doesn't work on Win11, but it worked fine back on Win7. Enabling the option did nothing, despite Vivaldi not being the default browser. I tested by running a copy of my portable [standalone] version of Vivaldi on Win7 and Win11. As a workaround, I had to manually click "set as default". Please fix.

[bug reported VB-98332]

I have new info regarding the behavior of confirmed bug VB-98332. Another workaround is to unfocus the Vivaldi window to get the "set as default" prompt to appear, such as by clicking on the Windows taskbar. Perhaps knowing this behavior is helpful in figuring out the cause of the bug. Please fix.

[bug reported VB-103722]