BUG: Bing gets added back into the "search engines" list in settings and it gets set as the default...
-
I use the portable [standalone] version of Vivaldi, and I have it highly customized. I make a copy of it to a USB drive whenever I need to use it on another PC. But whenever I run the copy on another PC, there is a bug in which Bing gets added back into the "search engines" list in settings and it gets set as the default. So I am often hassled with having to delete Bing again and manually change back to my preferred search engine. I hope Vivaldi can honor all my custom settings and not use this bug as a trick to get me to use Bing. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-98331]
-
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx
--
This is probably related to the Image Search Default, so this would need to be converted to a Feature Request instead.