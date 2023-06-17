Please let me know if you can confirm this behavior which I think is wrong. Tested with the latest stable 6.1.3035.84 and the latest snapshot 6.1.3035.50

Steps:

Make sure the setting to mark messages as read automatically is off. Have an IMAP account with an unread email in spam, i.e. if you go to unread and choose the appropriate toggle button to show spam, you will see this spam message in the unread view. Mark the spam message and click the "not spam" button in the email button toolbar. Wait for ca 3 seconds

Expected behavior: the mail should lose the spam tag but stay in unread

Observed behavior: the message is marked as not spam, and about three seconds later it gets automatically marked as read.

I tested this with two IMAP providers, one of them vivaldi.net - I'm not entirely sure if Vivaldi Mail is marking the message as unread, or if this is something that is happening on the IMAP server.

Upon clicking the "not spam" button, the log only says "11:39:21.493 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue [] " which doesn't help me determine whether or not determine whether it's Vivaldi Mail or the server "also" marking the message as read