We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pen input for drawing on webpages does not work.
-
Drawing with a pen does not work on websites that normally allow this. Examples include OneNote and Sketch.io. Drawing does work in other browsers like Edge.
Hopefully not too difficult to address, would be lovely to hand write equations/notes with a OneNote webpanel
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Willuk Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Issues with graphic-tablets and pens are known with Vivaldi.
Please read Help us to reproduce the issue carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
The bug number is: VB-98293
Thanks!
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the report. I was unable to reproduce the issue, though. Both pen and touch input work as expected on Sketch.io and the OneNote web app in Vivaldi 6.1.3035.100 (tested on a Windows 11 device). Can you do a quick test in a guest window to see if it's not a profile issue?
-
I have a wacom intuos tablet, it works well with OneNote in Vivaldi for note taking.
It maybe your input device have some issues.