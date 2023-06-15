@mib2berlin of course, there may be questions not only to the browser, but also to the keyboard itself. I assume that the "applications over all" mode is involved here, but I have not found a pattern in which mode it is necessary to work.

There are 2 ways: to hammer the Back button 100 times a day, or use Google.Keyboard. It has a rare "Float Mode" and "Transparent Mode". In this sense, it is the most advanced keyboard. It is "very very convenient " when the keyboard is flying somewhere above the page, half-transparent ....

I stop to write, because I can't .... Keyboard hides text....

I wrote to Yandex.KeyBoard support. They replied that these modes are not included in their plans.