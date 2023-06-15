We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
to rise input line in Vivaldi above keyboard
-
recently there was news that Vivaldi got access to Bing ChatGPT. Great news.
of course, ChatGPT will nothing help here. If there is no solution from the development team, let's see what artificial intelligence says.
I've had this problem for many years, on Android 10 ( on A12 same situation). I'm wondering how this is solved in other operating systems?
-
@sphera
Hi, I cant find about bug report about this, please report this to the bug tracker.
Please mention you don´t use the default setting but address bar at bottom.
If you post the bug number VAB-123456 I can confirm this internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin of course, there may be questions not only to the browser, but also to the keyboard itself. I assume that the "applications over all" mode is involved here, but I have not found a pattern in which mode it is necessary to work.
There are 2 ways: to hammer the Back button 100 times a day, or use Google.Keyboard. It has a rare "Float Mode" and "Transparent Mode". In this sense, it is the most advanced keyboard. It is "very very convenient " when the keyboard is flying somewhere above the page, half-transparent ....
I stop to write, because I can't .... Keyboard hides text....
I wrote to Yandex.KeyBoard support. They replied that these modes are not included in their plans.
-
@sphera
???
-
@mib2berlin VAB-7575.
Expected behaviour:
The page should be completely free . The browser should not keep track of where the text input form is located. Nothing at all.
If I want to raise the input form 10 screens up, the browser should not prevent this. The bottom line of the entire page should be visible, and not the input form. The browser should take away the height of the keyboard from the height of the page, and to display the full version of the page in this reduced window.
-
mib2berlin
@sphera
I cant confirm this, install Yandex keboard, address bar at bottom.
Did you change any other default setting, Android font size for example?
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.1.3035.48
-
@mib2berlin I rarely go into the browser settings at all. I am an ideal user . Shouldn 't the browser be targeting me ? The scale is 100%.
The keyboard is over than the browser at any scale. Should I record a video ?
-
@sphera
You have already change one of the major default setting, address bar at bottom but I meant the Android system font size not the scaling in Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin Yes, of cause , I change default setting - I lower the address bar down, remove all panels if possible. I don't change the scale.
Yes, I change and common scale Android 10 to minimum, and scale of Android fonts to maximum.
Is this the reason that the browser can't see the height of the keyboard ? That it even exists?
-
@sphera
I guess yes, we have some reports about changing default font settings of Android cause strange issues in Vivaldi.
I have no time today to test this again but the bug report is on my watch list and I can test tomorrow or Sunday.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Ok, I test this with Android font setting XXS, the smallest possible
I can write endless text:
-
@mib2berlin
Indeed, there is no need to search for different pages. It just can see if the browser is able to show its tabs above the keyboard or not. I have 10 android, I had 12 on the same phone. Apart from slow work , I didn't notice any other changes in Vivaldi's work .
-
Video:
This is the Pikabu app and keyboard Yandex. The app doesn't know anything about the keyboard. But he uses his space with keyboard correctly. The application also has its own editing panel. And the application also understands it correctly and does not overlap itself.
Here the hit is not 100%, but 200%. All this miracle happens on the same 10 version of Android. Vivaldi, when can you to repeat in your browser?
-
@mib2berlin, by some signs, I can judge that you don't know much about modern technics. Therefore, I can't imagine what kind of help you can provide
-
Vivaldi positions itself as a modern browser. Renault , Mercedes firmware is being poured , // Soon they will collaborate in Maserati , do not be petty with Lamborghini .
Better think about integrating with buses.
Video:
Here I am trying to travel by bus in Europe.
I'm trying to ask the support how I can send them a message if I can't do it with Vivaldi.
-
this is the DISQUS. One of the most famous comment platforms in the world. Millions and billions messages are being written on different sites. It is written using this platform and it is with it that Vivaldi does not know how to work.
Vivaldi, why are you showing me the top line of this form. This is "Best, Newest, Oldest" . this doesn 't even apply to the form itself ! Don't show me thre whole garbage from this page, not its beginning, not its middle, not its end this page! I'm only interested in the last line of my text, nothing else.
Is it really that hard to do?
Vivaldi, when will it end?
-
how do I supplement already written text ?
Vivaldi, you are waiting only for users who cannot connect 2 words ?
-
@mib2berlin where is your cursor ? What is height of your post ?
-
the largest news (and other garbage) site in Russia — Dzen.ru.
It is impossible to add anything to the comment using Vivaldi browser.
-
I gradually understand the reason for the disagreement: it doesn't work for me, it works for everyone.
This is a "floating problem". It is more pronounced on older androids, and on Android 12, it occurs periodically. Now in the full input form, I see its bottom, I see the last line where the print is.
But in the video there is evidence that some styles or scripts may not load, and the browser does not notice the height of the keyboard.
The reason is unknown to me, sort it out.