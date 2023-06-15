It would be nice to have a feature which allows one to view the browsing history of each workspace within that workspace or as a category in the general history tab.

e.g. i am browsing in a cooking workspace, i have finished my work with a tab about pancakes. days later, after opening many pages in other workspaces or in the general vivaldi space, i return to the cooking workspace, having forgotten about whatever was in the tab about pancakes, if this feature is added, it should allow me, in this situation, to simply click on this workspace's history, find the pancake tab at the top, and return to my work seamlessly.

Thanks For all your hard work, Vivaldi team : )