Individual Workspace History
PhobiusMobius
It would be nice to have a feature which allows one to view the browsing history of each workspace within that workspace or as a category in the general history tab.
e.g. i am browsing in a cooking workspace, i have finished my work with a tab about pancakes. days later, after opening many pages in other workspaces or in the general vivaldi space, i return to the cooking workspace, having forgotten about whatever was in the tab about pancakes, if this feature is added, it should allow me, in this situation, to simply click on this workspace's history, find the pancake tab at the top, and return to my work seamlessly.
Thanks For all your hard work, Vivaldi team : )
Also Seperate Address Bar suggestions for seperate Workspace
Also like it shows address bar suggestions only based on websites allowed on that workspace.
like, i want only my study related website suggestion in study workspace, and work related history suggestion in work workspace.
nayutadere
This would be really useful. I made an example image of what a button on the history tab would look like to let us select which workspace history we want to look at.