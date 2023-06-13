Tab Tiling: the size not saving
-
- change the size of 3 tabs in tiling
- after vivaldi restart its not saving
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.75 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@copykoethe Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
Pesala Ambassador
Bug reported on 27th March 2020
[Jira] (VB-65100) Session Does not Remember Tiled Window Size
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala said in Tab Tiling: the size not saving:
VB-65100
Yes, confirmed, but still unfixed.
-
Okay, thx for all your asnwers. I can wait.
-
I haven´t updated vivladi for A while, sinds I started this post.
Just updated Vivaldi. problem still exists
-
Solved with v6.4.3160.34, thx!
-
BhikkhuPesala
@Pesala This is good news, even if it did take 3½ years.