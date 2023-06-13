Searching with CTRL+F causes crashing
-
That happened in succession when I was searching through a large PDF file or a large JSON file. There was no recovery of my tabs when I relaunched.
500 powerpoint pages PDF file.
3,5 MB of JSON file.
-
@velicious Crash in PDF is know bug, was reported some days ago.
Internal tracker told me:
VB-98106 "Crash when searching in a pdf" - Confirmed.
-
@DoctorG said in Searching with CTRL+F causes crashing:
Crash in PDF is know bug, was reported some days ago.
Internal tracker told me:
VB-98106 "Crash when searching in a pdf" - Confirmed.
Any update on this? Seriously annoying bug.
-
@Aelius Fixed in 6.2 Stable.
-
@DoctorG said in Searching with CTRL+F causes crashing:
@Aelius Fixed in 6.2 Stable.
Oof, that's what I get for neglecting to update Vivaldi... Sorry to bother you!
-
raulpereira
@DoctorG Unfortunately, it doesn't seem fixed on 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (arm64), macOS 15.1.1.
-
@raulpereira
I confirm that the bug is still there with 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@raulpereira Could be a regression since the fix in Vivaldi 6.x.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Please read blog article, If you like to know about
A bug’s life at Vivaldi.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG Already did!
#VB-113418 here is the bug
-
@Lupphes Develoeprs have opened a master bug for such issues.
VB-113318 "[Master 7.1] Browser crashed during startup"
-
@DoctorG But this is not during startup. Sorry, I cannot see it inside the bug report as I do not have rights to it if there are some specifications.
This bug happens when I try to look for specific text in any PDF, which results in freezing and crashing the whole browser and all windows.
-
@Lupphes Your report is not lost, it is listed in VB-113318. Vvaldi Dev said freeze/crash in PDF is related to VB-113318.
-
Ah, perfect, no worries. It is annoying not to be able to search, but I'm glad you are guys on it!
Is there a way how to help with the process?
-
@Lupphes said in Searching with CTRL+F causes crashing:
Is there a way how to help with the process?
No, we have no influence on time and on dev
But a fix is investigated, no timeline.