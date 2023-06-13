@ lakimakromedia No, if you logout passwords will never be deleted from browsers. That is not implemented in browsers.

To disable password saving:

Open Settings → Privacy → untick "Save Passwords", close Settings.

If you do not want to have passwords stored in browser, use a external password manager like Bitwarden or KeepassXC to save your logins.

Delete passwords? Hit Ctrl+Shift+Del, select "All Time", untick all except "Passwords", hit "Delete" .

If you do not want to have logins and other data synced on your work PC, do not use Vivaldi Sync, logout of it (see Cloud icon in status bar).