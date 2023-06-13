-
lakimakromedia
Sync not working properly in my opinion.
So I have logged out in work pc, but saved passwords [personal] remain present in browser, it should remove it in time when I log out.
It is nice to have passwords attached to account, so I dont need to remeber all of them, especially when I used proposed by browser security, but when I leave this broser, as log out option, passwords supose to be removed. If not, what is the purpose of logging out?
@lakimakromedia Logout means to invalidate login cookies, not more.
DO i understand you correct, you do not want to have loginnames and passwords be stored on your devices?
lakimakromedia
@DoctorG Yes, if I logout - saved password [attached to my account] should be removed from browser or blocked(?). Because how it is posible, that browser download my logins/passwords togheter with account/sync, and when I logout, it remain saved in browser. So its attached to account or browser?
I.E.
- If I log out from my mail, anybody else should have acces to my mail, because they have acces to same pc? No logic for me with this sync. There should be at least information, that if You logout, passwords remain, and You should clear it from browser. AND here another mindblowing thing. I tried to delete those informations [login/password], and YOU CANNOT delete all at once, only one at once. So if you have xx logins, you need to repeat this operation xx time [i.e. 86 time]. Where is logic?? I thionk in such situation, should be information, that Vivldi, should be used only on private PC, not in work etc...
@lakimakromedia No, if you logout passwords will never be deleted from browsers. That is not implemented in browsers.
To disable password saving:
Open Settings → Privacy → untick "Save Passwords", close Settings.
If you do not want to have passwords stored in browser, use a external password manager like Bitwarden or KeepassXC to save your logins.
Delete passwords? Hit Ctrl+Shift+Del, select "All Time", untick all except "Passwords", hit "Delete" .
If you do not want to have logins and other data synced on your work PC, do not use Vivaldi Sync, logout of it (see Cloud icon in status bar).
@DoctorG If so, what is purpose to have passwords attached to account if I should use external password manager? In this case, I think I will change browser... [especially on android its not working so well, on many pages its flickering, while opera dont have this problem].
Thanks for clarify things.
@lakimakromedia
If you do not want to have logins and other data synced tp your work PC, do not use Vivaldi Sync on work PC, logout of it (see Cloud icon in status bar).
@DoctorG I want to have sync on work pc, since I'm sitting on in nearly 2months, than I have break, and in this time I'm loging out, but noticed, that passwords remains.
After those replies, I think about change browser
@lakimakromedia I fear there is no other browser which fulfils your need with clearing passwords after logout.
Do you know a browser which can do this?
Perhaps language barrierer (i am not native english speaking person) does interpret me wrong?
You want to sync all data from your private PCs/devices and work PC, store logins with passwords on theses devices to be able to autofill them for logins, but you want to delete the passwords from the PC you are using after you logged out?
@DoctorG yes exactly.
Now this problem return, because I logout from Vivaldi in my prev job (didn't clear data/remove Vivaldi from there) , but now somebody is making stupid jokes on one of accounts. I didn't knew I will not return there. But now I have a problem. Because those passwords are not encrypted on pc...
I don't know if any browser is clearing those data, but I couldn't log to some pages with another person info if they log in in Chrome with Google account, and later logout. But on Vivaldi u can. U log out but all information stay, and u can chose login and Vivaldi automatically fullfill password.
@lakimakromedia said in Sync not working properly:
but now somebody is making stupid jokes on one of accounts.
If your other account is compromised by some company colleague (bad guy!), contact support to get it back after you can be identified.
Open help page, scroll down to Need help with your Vivaldi account?, hit button Send us a message and send the support team a message.