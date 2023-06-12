-
LionWinged
Good day! I created a Vivaldi account and downloaded the Vivaldi email program, but cannot find directions on how to create a Vivaldi email account. Please help. Thanks, Mark Joseph Gallagher Jr., Redondo Beach, California.
@LionWinged Could this be what you're looking for?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87627/vivaldi-net
(I'm only posting 'cuz I just came from there. Maybe that's not what you're asking)
@LionWinged See
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87292/new-account-no-webmail
Basically, you need to "get involved" and gain "reputation" before you can use your Vivaldi Webmail account.
LionWinged
@TbGbe thank you. Will read what you sent me.
NoItWasntMe
@TbGbe
Same as @lionwinged.
Seems like it might be easier, more likely, to "get involved" with a working email address.
After some struggle, I added 2 Gmail accounts to the Vivaldi Mail server, but still no Vivaldi.net email address.
Surprised there seem to be so few potential users with this problem, so many enthusiastic Vivaldi users who somehow overcame the problem.
@NoItWasntMe Vivaldi makes a browser, the Webmail email address is just a perk. You will get your noitwasntme at vivaldi.net mail address after having gained reputation by contributing to the community or using the browser and being logged into sync (both of which show that you are a real user)
Details are here https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system
LunaSterling
My advice is not to get your hopes up. It is an absurd lottery based on arcane metrics.
I've been waiting almost 8 months to get the email and at this point I just don't care anymore.
@LunaSterling
Hi, users report here it takes 2-3 weeks to get the account activated, what did you do or what did you not do.
If you are still interested get in contact with the support, scroll down and write a messaged to the team.
This is not normal.
WerewolfAX Supporters
@mib2berlin said in Can't create a Vivaldi email account:
This is not normal.
I don't need the webmail service because I'm here for the browser, but just as little info maybe: I'm also still locked from the Vivaldi mail service even with active sync on 4 devices, a blog and my forum activity and membership since February. I guess sometimes it takes longer, sometimes it's faster? Don't know, but I saw a user in another thread a while ago (forgot the username though) with much more posts & reputation than I have also saying no webmail yet.
Maybe signing up to Mastodon is also a requirement to speed it up? I don't need and like Mastodon, so I don't use that service, perhaps it's that?
@WerewolfAX said in Can't create a Vivaldi email account:
perhaps it's that?
No, I don't think so.
May you write the team even you don't need it to clear up why this happen.
Mosts users have several mail accounts and don't need the Vivaldi account but it should work.
LunaSterling
@mib2berlin said in Can't create a Vivaldi email account:
This is not normal.
Allow me to press X to doubt.
Anyway, send a message. Don't expect much out of it tho. I'll bet 5 cents I get the "build reputation" spiel.
@LunaSterling
The team can check this, we will see.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@LunaSterling and @WerewolfAX
For some reason, which is being investigated, you didn't get access to Vivaldi Webmail, when you should have, but we've granted you access now. We're sorry for the trouble.
If there are others, who think they have been active in the Community for long enough, but aren't allowed to log in to Webmail, please reach out to our Support team via the contact form at the end of this Help page - https://help.vivaldi.com/services/webmail/troubleshooting-webmail-issues/.
WerewolfAX Supporters
Oh cool! Then it really was a glitch with the access, as @mib2berlin assumed. Thank you very much @jane.n & the Support-Team (Pawel) for checking the accounts and fixing the issue so quickly!
Highly appreciated!
@WerewolfAX
Nice this could be solved but @WildEnte asked in the develpoper chat.
I hadn't even thought of that.
Cheers, mib
LunaSterling
@jane.n said in Can't create a Vivaldi email account:
For some reason, which is being investigated, you didn't get access to Vivaldi Webmail, when you should have, but we've granted you access now. We're sorry for the trouble.
Thank you.
Hope for the sake of others that is fixed.