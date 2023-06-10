"Solved the issue" is somewhat misleading as it is a workaround looking at the larger picture.

This seems to be related to a slew of issues stemming from a mesa update and GPU shader cache issues.

See f.ex

https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1442633

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2193335

https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/chromium-browser/+bug/2020604

However, while the workaround of deleting the ~/.config/<browser>/<profile>/GPUCache folder works on edge and chrome, it does not appear to solve the issue on Vivaldi which still errors out unless you explicitly launch with

--disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache

The last error from vivaldi when I launch vivaldi (and note that GPUCache folder and folder structure is recreated)

[40190:40190:0611/122715.501980:ERROR:shared_context_state.cc(81)] Skia shader compilation error ------------------------ // Vertex SKSL #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation: require uniform float4 sk_RTAdjust;in float2 position;in half4 color;flat out half4 vcolor_S0;void main() {// Primitive Processor QuadPerEdgeAAGeometryProcessor vcolor_S0 = color;sk_Position = position.xy01;} // Fragment SKSL #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation: require flat in half4 vcolor_S0;void main() {// Stage 0, QuadPerEdgeAAGeometryProcessor half4 outputColor_S0;outputColor_S0 = vcolor_S0;const half4 outputCoverage_S0 = half4(1);{ // Xfer Processor: Porter Duff sk_FragColor = outputColor_S0 * outputCoverage_S0;}} // Vertex GLSL #version 300 es #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation : require precision mediump float; precision mediump sampler2D; uniform highp vec4 sk_RTAdjust; in highp vec2 position; in mediump vec4 color; flat out mediump vec4 vcolor_S0; void main() { vcolor_S0 = color; gl_Position = vec4(position, 0.0, 1.0); gl_Position = vec4(gl_Position.xy * sk_RTAdjust.xz + gl_Position.ww * sk_RTAdjust.yw, 0.0, gl_Position.w); } // Fragment GLSL #version 300 es #extension GL_NV_shader_noperspective_interpolation : require precision mediump float; precision mediump sampler2D; out mediump vec4 sk_FragColor; flat in mediump vec4 vcolor_S0; void main() { mediump vec4 outputColor_S0; outputColor_S0 = vcolor_S0; { sk_FragColor = outputColor_S0; } } Errors: link failed but did not provide an info log

Some of the errors vary, but all appear to be Skia shader compilation errors.