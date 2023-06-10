Solved Vivaldi booting to a blank screen
Vivaldi on Opensuse Tumbleweed is booting to a blank screen this morning. This happened after a major system update so I suspect it may be connected with that.
These are some of the errors ending up in my ..xsession-errors log:
link failed but did not provide an info log
[5357:5357:0610/100608.937334:ERROR:shared_context_state.cc(81)] Skia shader compilation error
// Vertex SKSL
uniform float4 sk_RTAdjust;in float2 position;in float2 localCoord;out float2 vlocalCoord_S0;void main() {// Primitive Processor QuadPerEdgeAAGeometryProcess
vlocalCoord_S0 = localCoord;sk_Position = position.xy01;}
// Fragment SKSL
uniform sampler2D uTextureSampler_0_S0;
in float2 vlocalCoord_S0;void main() {// Stage 0, QuadPerEdgeAAGeometryProcessor
half4 outputColor_S0 = half4(1);float2 texCoord;texCoord = vlocalCoord_S0;outputColor_S0 = (blend_modulate(sample(uTextureSampler_0_S0, texCoord), half4(1)));const half4 outputCoverage_S0 = half4(1);{ // Xfer Processor: Porter Duff
sk_FragColor = outputColor_S0 * outputCoverage_S0;}}
// Vertex GLSL
#version 100
precision mediump float;
precision mediump sampler2D;
uniform highp vec4 sk_RTAdjust;
attribute highp vec2 position;
attribute highp vec2 localCoord;
varying highp vec2 vlocalCoord_S0;
void main() {
vlocalCoord_S0 = localCoord;
gl_Position = vec4(position, 0.0, 1.0);
gl_Position = vec4(gl_Position.xy * sk_RTAdjust.xz + gl_Position.ww * sk_RTAdjust.yw, 0.0, gl_Position.w);
}
// Fragment GLSL
#version 100
precision mediump float;
precision mediump sampler2D;
uniform sampler2D uTextureSampler_0_S0;
varying highp vec2 vlocalCoord_S0;
void main() {
mediump vec4 outputColor_S0 = vec4(1.0);
highp vec2 texCoord;
texCoord = vlocalCoord_S0;
outputColor_S0 = texture2D(uTextureSampler_0_S0, texCoord, -0.5);
{
gl_FragColor = outputColor_S0;
}
}
I have 3 Linux distros on my machine and Vivaldi is running fine on both Debian Sid and on Fedora 37.
Had to file this report via Firefox
This is the link which solved my problem.
https://forum.armbian.com/topic/19558-vivaldi-opens-with-blank-white-screen/
Fixed. Had to disable hardware acceleration even though the only video hardware I have on this machine is Intel. First time this has happened, I suspect a bunch of updated video-driver related packages which were installed this morning were related. Found the solution via Google which took me to a totally unrelated Linux site.
DoctorG Ambassador
@mccfrank said in Vivaldi booting to a blank screen:
Found the solution via Google which took me to a totally unrelated Linux site.
Please share the link.
"Solved the issue" is somewhat misleading as it is a workaround looking at the larger picture.
This seems to be related to a slew of issues stemming from a mesa update and GPU shader cache issues.
See f.ex
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=1442633
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2193335
https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/chromium-browser/+bug/2020604
However, while the workaround of deleting the ~/.config/<browser>/<profile>/GPUCache folder works on edge and chrome, it does not appear to solve the issue on Vivaldi which still errors out unless you explicitly launch with
--disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache
The last error from vivaldi when I launch vivaldi (and note that GPUCache folder and folder structure is recreated)
Some of the errors vary, but all appear to be Skia shader compilation errors.
Latest version (6.1.3035.84) seems to have solve the hardware acceleration problem.
However, now pressing CTRL+SHIFT+T to bring back a closed tab opens a new window telling me that this version of Vivaldi is unsupported.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Gragt said in Vivaldi booting to a blank screen:
However, now pressing CTRL+SHIFT+T to bring back a closed tab opens a new window telling me that this version of Vivaldi is unsupported.
A known and unfixed bug.
Indeed. Seems the two are unrelated. It only happens with the settings window. Seems like I moved too fast. Thanks for the clarification!
@tjuberg Starting with --disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache helped me
@tjuberg said in Vivaldi booting to a blank screen:
--disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache
Works for me to on LinuxMInt 21.2 it is bug older version is good. Something broke settings. When rename in .config. Vivaldi works well.
-
mib2berlin
@maikcrew
Hi, some distributions break Chromium browser.
There is an article about:
https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/12/chromium-based-browsers-are-not-loading-pages-properly-on-linux-heres-how-to-fix-it/
-
This happened to me just now. --disable-gpu-shader-disk-cache solves the problem temporarily.
I strongly suspect an extension, which I downloaded minutes before.
I pinpointed the failure to something inside ~/.config/vivaldi/Default/Storage. I backed it up, and then just deleted that folder entirely, and it started working again.
I do not know what is it used for, because apparently extensions, settings, cookies and data are retained. Maybe they were downloaded via sync?
-
Someone really has to pin a thread with the already known and proper solution at the top, sigh...
Hey guys, thanks for the comments, I've experienced the same issue, the flag
--disable-gpu-shader-disk-cachehelped, and also the the other comments about GPUCache and Storage folders.
I was able to pinpoint the incriminated files into folders in this path:
.config/vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/ahjaciijnoiaklcomgnblndopackapon/def/GPUCache
The names of the folders in
.config/vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/may vary, (not sure why, but I had two of them), but after I've deleted the GPUCache subfolder, Vivaldi started working again.