Upgrade "paste and go" with the ability to instantly paste a group of links...
-
Now that we have "copy links" for tabs, please upgrade "paste and go" with the ability to instantly paste a group of links into new tabs. It should also work on a group of any text that are separated into lines, to let us instantly search multiple things at once. Example, using it with the groups below, it should instantly paste them into new tabs.
https://www.google.com/search?q=apple
https://www.google.com/search?q=orange
https://www.google.com/search?q=pear
apple
orange
pear
[bug reported VB-98105]
UPDATE:
Actually, the "any text" part can be a problem when using it with street addresses. So we need an option to toggle the "any text" part.
-
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx