I have Address Field Drop-Down Menu enabled with Include Typed History & Include Frequent Visited Pages. When I type a string in the address bar, it highlights the first item in the drop-down but pressing <Enter> doesn't go to the url. As per my experience, this only happens when the entered string isn't a prefix of the url. For example, if I type 'waterfall', it highlights the only match in the drop-down https://build.voidlinux.org/waterfall but after <Enter> it tries to go to http://waterfall

This issue appeared on v6.0 for me and it's still present after updating to v6.1 [6.1.3035.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)].