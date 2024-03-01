No videos will play on arm64
-
I have a arm64 chromebook (duet 5 with debian linux) & with the latest version I can't get any videos to load. Rolled back to vivaldi-stable_6.0.2979.22-1_arm64.deb, every thing went back to normal. Same new version is randomly crashing a lot on my actual arch linux computer too.
-
stardepp Translator
@riffy Welcome to the Vivaldi Forum. You may find the following links interesting:
Vivaldi Help (F1) : https://help.vivaldi.com/
Vivaldi Tips: https://tips.vivaldi.net
Vivaldi Features: https://vivaldi.com/features/
Local Vivaldi Forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum
Vivaldi Code Of Conduct: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
Vivaldi Company: https://vivaldi.com/en/company/
Vivaldi Business Model: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Vivaldi Bug Report: https://vivaldi.com/en/bugreport/
Vivaldi Ad blocker: https://vivaldi.com/features/ad-blocker/
Vivaldi Email Client: https://vivaldi.com/features/mail/
Vivaldi Search Engines Collection: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
Vivaldi Privacy: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
Modding Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Show Me Your Web Panels: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11564/show-me-your-web-panels
Vivaldi Color Schemes: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/20106/post-your-color-scheme-at-vivaldi
Vivaldi Themes: https://themes.vivaldi.net
Vivaldi Favorite Extension: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/12540/vote-for-your-favorite-extension
Vivaldi Comparison Snapshot Vs. Stable Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
Vivaldi Status https://vivaldistatus.com
Vivaldi Download: https://vivaldi.com/download/
Support or donate to Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/contribute/
Vivaldi For Android: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/147/vivaldi-browser-for-android
Vivaldi for iOS (iPhone): https://vivaldi.com/ios/
Vivaldi One Million Ways To make It Yours: https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/
-
mib2berlin
@riffy
Hi, you saw the thread about random crashes on some Linux distributions.
I cant test video issues on ARM but I guess the ffmpeg lib is not updated.
There is no rolling back mechanism for Vivaldi, downgrade from a Chromium 114 to a 112 version possibly break your user profile.
Check if you have a update-ffmpeg script in /opt/vivaldi/
You can run it with:
sudo ./update-ffmpeg
I get:
sudo ./update-ffmpeg [sudo] Passwort für root: Proprietary media codecs (111306) was already present
Cheers, mib
-
I saw that & reinstalled em on arch. Got this response from mine:
Proprietary media codecs (111306) has been installed (PLEASE RESTART VIVALDI)
Haven't noticed if that fixed it or not.
I just downloaded the previous version & installed that over the new one with no problem on my chromebook.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=linux
Same process on arm64 tho...
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
Maybe that's the problem. That sounds like it's not installed.
Rolled back again after that.
-
Still stuck on an old version if I want videos to play. That crashes a LOT!
-
mib2berlin
-
-
Chromebook, actually. Why have a download for arm64 if no one is maintaining it?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@riffy Which bug report number had you got after reporting the bugs?
-
@riffy It is maintained but proprietary media (h.264 and aac audio) do not work out of the box due on arm to patent issues. Not everyone wants or needs this so the build is still useable by many. For example many popular video sites (e.g. YouTube) use open codecs. In addition people have different workflows in terms of what sites matter to them.
If you do need support for proprietary I can provide a workaround, either a place where to locate a suitable file from a third that will enable support or steps on how to locally build your own. Would you like either of these?
Whatever you choose, DO NOT run old versions of stable. Although it would be sad that you left us, for your own good I would prefer you are not using Vivaldi than doing that. There have been numerous zero day security flaws over the course of last year and early this year affecting software based on Chromium. Running an old version to work around this is not really a good option.
-
I'll presume you want to know how to use a copy already compiled
- Fetch a copy of the Chromium 121.0.6167.160 arm64 .snap package. We only need one (2.8Mb) file from this but sadly you would need to download the entire thing at 161Mb.
[Note: This requires you to have a distro that runs with glibc 2.35 or above. You can check this with
ldd --version]
wget https://api.snapcraft.io/api/v1/snaps/download/XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2752.snap
- Extract out the file we need
unsquashfs -d vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.5 XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2752.snap /usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so
- Install it into a location where Vivaldi 6.5 (arm64) will find it
sudo install -m644 vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.5/usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so /opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.6.5
You will need to restart Vivaldi after installing this file.
Optionally you may now wish to delete the Chromium .snap package and the extraction directory when you are done, like so:
rm -r XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2752.snap vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.5
-
@Ruarí This worked for me on Fedora Asahi Remix (Apple Silicon).
Edit: Something that would be very good would be the videos at https://vivaldi.com/getstarted/ also being available as VP8 or Theora. Because the onboarding experience for me as someone who didn't know anything about these issues when first starting to use Vivaldi was quite a downer when no videos were playing. Afterwards I figured out it's only specific videos and that there's this workaround but initially I thought that videos were just broken in general in Vivaldi. Having the videos on https://vivaldi.com/getstarted/ always working regardlessly will let users know that videos in general work fine and when they come across one that doesn't work they are probably more ready to search for a solution because they know that they should work.
-
Follow the above instruction, vivaldi can now play the streaming media which are unable to view before. However, the picture and sound is a bit out of sync, and a little laggy when playing video on YouTube. What's more, pip (picture in picture) doesnt stay on top when switching between tabs.
Vivaldi : 6.5.3206.63 Stable arm64
Chromium : 120
OS: Debian 12 Bookworm aarch64
DE : LXDE-pi-wayfire
-
This post is deleted!
-
Just to update this for 6.6
Fetch it like so:
wget https://api.snapcraft.io/api/v1/snaps/download/XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2769.snap
Unpack just the lib you need:
unsquashfs -q -d vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.6 XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2769.snap /usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so
Install it into the Vivaldi install directory
sudo install -m644 vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.6/usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so /opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.6.6
Note: If you happen to be running the flatpak, replace that last command with these two
mkdir -p ~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/data/vivaldi-extra-libs/media-codecs-114023 install -m644 vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.6/usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so ~/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/data/vivaldi-extra-libs/media-codecs-114023/libffmpeg.so
Once complete, restart the browser.
I pushed the fix to allow that flatpak work around to work already but I see it has not made it to the flathub production environment yet. I presume it will appear in a few hours. [I am writting this on Thu Feb 29 16:46:41 CET 2024]
-
Ok, the flatpak method should work now as well (note the subject)
$ flatpak --user remote-info flathub com.vivaldi.Vivaldi ID: com.vivaldi.Vivaldi Ref: app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/x86_64/stable Arch: x86_64 Branch: stable Collection: org.flathub.Stable Download: 158.5 MB Installed: 390.4 MB Runtime: org.freedesktop.Platform/x86_64/23.08 Sdk: org.freedesktop.Sdk/x86_64/23.08 Commit: c04c9311b19d0100c2e69dd099cc887c8bfe1c01b30dd00f5cd7613ec758d6c8 Parent: 7bbce3876e06d6992426b5552ba5b40b4f4c15549be6a68fc812f0ccbd63e291 Subject: Provide a way for arm64 users to supply their own h264/acc support (#33) (3f99ff6a) Date: 2024-02-29 13:46:10 +0000
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This post is deleted!
-
Thanks for the update, it works great with Vivaldi 6.6 on my Apple Silicon Fedora Linux. Btw here my own little one-liner to get the newest Snap URL from Ubuntu:
curl -H 'Snap-Device-Series: 16' http://api.snapcraft.io/v2/snaps/info/chromium | jq '."channel-map"[] | select(.channel.architecture == "arm64" and .channel.name == "stable")'.download.url