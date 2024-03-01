@riffy It is maintained but proprietary media (h.264 and aac audio) do not work out of the box due on arm to patent issues. Not everyone wants or needs this so the build is still useable by many. For example many popular video sites (e.g. YouTube) use open codecs. In addition people have different workflows in terms of what sites matter to them.

If you do need support for proprietary I can provide a workaround, either a place where to locate a suitable file from a third that will enable support or steps on how to locally build your own. Would you like either of these?

Whatever you choose, DO NOT run old versions of stable. Although it would be sad that you left us, for your own good I would prefer you are not using Vivaldi than doing that. There have been numerous zero day security flaws over the course of last year and early this year affecting software based on Chromium. Running an old version to work around this is not really a good option.