Latest - No videos will play
-
I have a arm64 chromebook (duet 5 with debian linux) & with the latest version I can't get any videos to load. Rolled back to vivaldi-stable_6.0.2979.22-1_arm64.deb, every thing went back to normal. Same new version is randomly crashing a lot on my actual arch linux computer too.
-
stardepp Translator
@riffy Welcome to the Vivaldi Forum. You may find the following links interesting:
Vivaldi Help (F1) : https://help.vivaldi.com/
Vivaldi Tips: https://tips.vivaldi.net
Vivaldi Features: https://vivaldi.com/features/
Local Vivaldi Forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/38/local-forum
Vivaldi Code Of Conduct: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct/
Vivaldi Company: https://vivaldi.com/en/company/
Vivaldi Business Model: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Vivaldi Bug Report: https://vivaldi.com/en/bugreport/
Vivaldi Ad blocker: https://vivaldi.com/features/ad-blocker/
Vivaldi Email Client: https://vivaldi.com/features/mail/
Vivaldi Search Engines Collection: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46609/guide-vivaldi-search-engines-collection
Vivaldi Privacy: https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
Modding Vivaldi: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Show Me Your Web Panels: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11564/show-me-your-web-panels
Vivaldi Color Schemes: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/20106/post-your-color-scheme-at-vivaldi
Vivaldi Themes: https://themes.vivaldi.net
Vivaldi Favorite Extension: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/12540/vote-for-your-favorite-extension
Vivaldi Comparison Snapshot Vs. Stable Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/en/blog/snapshot-vs-stable/
Vivaldi Status https://vivaldistatus.com
Vivaldi Download: https://vivaldi.com/download/
Support or donate to Vivaldi: https://vivaldi.com/contribute/
Vivaldi For Android: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/147/vivaldi-browser-for-android
Vivaldi for iOS (iPhone): https://vivaldi.com/ios/
Vivaldi One Million Ways To make It Yours: https://vivaldi.com/de/onemillion/
-
mib2berlin
@riffy
Hi, you saw the thread about random crashes on some Linux distributions.
I cant test video issues on ARM but I guess the ffmpeg lib is not updated.
There is no rolling back mechanism for Vivaldi, downgrade from a Chromium 114 to a 112 version possibly break your user profile.
Check if you have a update-ffmpeg script in /opt/vivaldi/
You can run it with:
sudo ./update-ffmpeg
I get:
sudo ./update-ffmpeg [sudo] Passwort für root: Proprietary media codecs (111306) was already present
Cheers, mib
-
I saw that & reinstalled em on arch. Got this response from mine:
Proprietary media codecs (111306) has been installed (PLEASE RESTART VIVALDI)
Haven't noticed if that fixed it or not.
I just downloaded the previous version & installed that over the new one with no problem on my chromebook.
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=linux
Same process on arm64 tho...
No suitable FFMpeg libs to enable proprietary media are currently available
Maybe that's the problem. That sounds like it's not installed.
Rolled back again after that.
-
Still stuck on an old version if I want videos to play. That crashes a LOT!
-
mib2berlin