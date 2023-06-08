Rename it to simply "duplicate tab"...
For the "duplicate selected tabs" hotkey, please rename it to simply "duplicate tab". Because there is no need to emphasize the "selected" part, since all hotkeys already work on tab selections too--and they don't even have the the "selected" part in their names. This will also make it match the context menu name for it.
[bug reported VB-98031]
BUG: Rename "duplicate selected tabs" to "duplicate tab"...
In settings > keyboard > tab, please rename "duplicate selected tabs" to "duplicate tab". This simplified name helps avoid confusion about whether it only works on selected tabs, and if it requires the current tab to be selected before duplicating. It also makes the name consistent with the tab context menu command "duplicate tab".
[bug reported VB-103759]
ModEdit: Title
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx
Hi,
Please Update and Close your Duplicate.
Also,
From now on, check your own Reports and Follow the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps before any other new report.
Thank you