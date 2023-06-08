NO Draggable Window
-
It is better to see it 1 time.
there is a special space in the interface that has a style
#tabs-container > div.resize > div:nth-child(4) > span { ... }
for which you need to drag the window. It is needed only in a narrow UI.
If I open preview, then a huge area is shown that is not amenable to dragging. The interface looks unfinished.
-
the big green area doesn't work either. It 's obvious . If there are 2+ tabs on the right, then there is nothing green on the right. Developers, place the background-color:transparent; area on the right; with z-index: 10000000