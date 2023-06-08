@Xypher Sessions are what hold all the tab information and thus workspaces need them. We could do something special that partially uses sessions for some parts (like workspaces only) but it is a complication and thus has potential for bugs.

We might go that route and offer it in the future. For now since we have not it is important to explain to users what is happening (hence the warning) because of course some expected it to work as you did.

P.S. for now, click the first tab in the non-workspace root. Hold shift and click the last one, then issue Ctrl+w to quickly kill all the tabs from your non workspace. More work that what you wanted… yes… but also not that hard.