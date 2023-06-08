Vivaldi bypasses restrictions to access Bing Chat. Improves Workspaces.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
The latest version of Vivaldi on desktop masquerades as competitors to benefit its users, adds more functionality to Workspaces and Tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@Team_Vivaldi Congrats on the new version.
Guess I'd better give it a try...:)
This is a great release especially with Bing Chat! Congrats.
I'm curious though why does Workspaces need the "Last Session" setting? Can't it just load up the tabs like normal without having them lost on a browser restart? I want my open tabs in my Workspaces to remain (at least the pinned ones) but I usually don't want to do the effort of closing a bunch of tabs again from a previous session if this setting is turned on.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Many thanks
There is a lot in there now.
Although I do not see much encouragement to use Bing Chat, it is a great advance that Vivaldi can face the restrictions of Big Brother companies. You are the best
Huge list of fixes and improvements. @Team_Vivaldi thank you for your work!
Sorry to say, [Crash][macOS] When screen locked / revived from hibernate (VB-95776) is not fixed... (But 6.1.3035.51 re-launches very quickly! It might be worth the annoyance. Time will tell.)
Thot Translator
Again a great update on an incredible browser. Thank you so much.
Tabs crashes when they contains videos. Weird. (Arch Linux with vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs 112)
EDIT: caused by vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs. Uninstalling it and letting Vivaldi add the missing codecs itself solves it.
@trit34 It's not updated on Arch yet, did you build it yourself with the PKGBUILD?
@npro Installed from the Herecura repo (maintained by the same person as the official Arch package, so it can be trusted), but I found the culprit: the vivaldi-ffmpeg-codec is not compatible. When I let Vivaldi add itself the missing codecs after having uninstalled that package, there is no crash anymore.
@trit34 yep, I'd also say that it would be better to use V's own solution for the codecs. I suppose that's why it is still in
pre-community, you would need the 114 codecs which he made available in the AUR (or in herecura) but for the snapshot.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Xypher Sessions are what hold all the tab information and thus workspaces need them. We could do something special that partially uses sessions for some parts (like workspaces only) but it is a complication and thus has potential for bugs.
We might go that route and offer it in the future. For now since we have not it is important to explain to users what is happening (hence the warning) because of course some expected it to work as you did.
P.S. for now, click the first tab in the non-workspace root. Hold shift and click the last one, then issue Ctrl+w to quickly kill all the tabs from your non workspace. More work that what you wanted… yes… but also not that hard.
DoctorG Ambassador
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi bypasses restrictions to access Bing Chat. Improves Workspaces.:
[Crash][macOS] When screen locked / revived from hibernate (VB-95776) is not fixed
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@Xypher Actually, now I think of it. You could use Chain commands and a custom keyboard shortcut to just do all of this for you. I quickly knocked this up as an example just now. Tweak it to your needs (you can probably also decrease those delays).
That's the thing with Vivaldi, even when we do not support it, we have so many options, there is always a way.
@npro Well, V6.0 worked with the version 110 of the codecs, but I reported the bug to the maintainer, knowing that the (now) Extras Arch repo will have the same packages as Herecura’s prebuilt ones (made for people who don’t want to wait until it is updated in Arch repos).
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi bypasses restrictions to access Bing Chat. Improves Workspaces.:
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Sent Crashpad/Pending .dmp (via reply to original report of VB-97629). Should I do another bug report, separate from that one?
DoctorG Ambassador
@OakdaleFTL
I will look if i can reopen the bug.
Thanks for dump. Bug is still open and confirmed.
@DoctorG Well, I can say with some confidence that I've yet to lose any data from these crashes; so, it's merely a jarring inconvenience...