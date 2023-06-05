🔥 List of malicious extensions 🔥(no issues support!)
At https://palant.info/2023/05/31/more-malicious-extensions-in-chrome-web-store/ you can see a list of malwar extension which steal data and are able to hide unwanted connections.
I hope nobody here uses the listed ones.
Sources:
- https://blog.avast.com/malicious-extensions-chrome-web-store
- https://palant.info/2023/05/16/malicious-code-in-pdf-toolbox-extension/
- https://www.heise.de/news/Webbrowser-Schadcode-in-Chrome-Erweiterungen-mit-87-Millionen-Nutzern-9164090.html
If you have other lists/information on malicious extensions please post list/links here in thread.
The thread should not be used for support with extension problems!
barbudo2005
Thank you.
Let's look at it the other way around.
Only use extensions that are named in this forum as good.
@DoctorG, thanks, although the list with the codes of the extensions does not help very much, at least in the first page there is a list of some extensions. In any case it shows that Google is not up to the task of reviewing extensions in the store, quite sad that an external company has to review extensions.
Worse on Android in Google Play, where you have to look with a thousand eyes before downloading anything, almost everything there is full of ads, hidden costs or worse, since Google Play Protect is more annoying than useful and where it is equally important to use a third-party AV to be safe Advisable to avoid the store as much as possible, using apps from F-Droid instead.
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Catweazle
Exactly right
Streptococcus
@Catweazle
Using a third-party ad blocker is advisable with mobile devices as well. Google was dumping ads into Apple apps on iOS before I got Ad Buster.
@Streptococcus, I use InviZible Pro in Android, among others, also blocks ads in the installed apps.
jasonwily12 Banned
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
For Android, I also recommend always and everywhere, if possible, only apps from the very good 'F-Droid Store', from the 'F-Droid page, requires approval in Google-Android.
Vivaldi is not available from 'F-Droid', I recommend the 'Aurora Store', with anonymization compared to the Google Play Store.
'Aurora' is available at 'F-Droid'.