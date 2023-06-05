Hibernating Workspaces Designation
-
Hello,
I would like a "label" to show up in the workspaces tab designating what workspace(s) are hibernated. Currently, I do not see that after I hibernate a workspace - although I do see that hibernate is not an option (which is a good start).
-
daniel Vivaldi Team
Hi, you can infer that a workspace is sleeping by right-clicking on it in the Workspaces switcher pop-out window. The workspace is sleeping if there’s no option to put it to sleep. We might add a more visible indicator in a future version.
-
meviusisback
Hello, do workspaces hibernate automatically after a certain timeframe? As I can see some of them do not show the option to hibernate although I never hibernated them before.