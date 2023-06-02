How can I remove the sound icon next to the workspace name?
I am using multiple workspaces where part of the time, I have a teams calls open in the background. As soon as someone talks, the sound icon appears, causing all my tabs to jump right (and left when there is no sound) so I am looking for a way to remove this icon permanently. Is that possible?
@jeroendebruin
My idea: a CSS modification for browser UI (untested):
#browser .WorkspacePopup-Items .workspace-item-wrapper .audio-container .audio-icon, #browser .WorkspacePopup-Items .this-window .audio-container { display: none !important}
@DoctorG Thanks a lot, in the end I settled for:
#browser .button-toolbar.workspace-popup button .button-title + .button-icon { display: none !important; }
@jeroendebruin Ah, thanks for sharing this CSS.
@jeroendebruin I’m having trouble visualizing what you’re saying. Is there any chance you could share a video or something demoing the problem? We’d like to address it properly, but need to better understand it first. Thank you for your time and help!
jeroendebruin
@daniel Thanks for your response. I will try to make a video the next few days.
To reproduce what I mean, you can start a teams meeting in a window+workspace and go to another window with another workspace and see what happens when people talk and stop talking in the teams meeting. The tabs start jumping right and left as the sound indicator next to the workspace name appears and disappears.
By the way, I am using Vivaldi on Ubuntu 22.04 lts.
@jeroendebruin Ah, I got it now. I’ll look into it.
As a work around, you can use a vertical instead of horizontal tab bar. You can also right-click on the address bar, and chose Edit: Customize, and drag Workspaces onto your address field. Then you can remove workspaces from the tab bar in Settings: Tabs: Show Workspaces in Tab bar.
@daniel Thanks, still finding my way in all the customization options
@daniel Hi Daniel, I'm experiencing the same problem however I need to keep the Workspaces tab visible. Has there been a solution for this yet? Thanks
This is issue VB-97425. I can’t make any promises about when it will be resolved, though. You can keep an eye out for the bug number in future releases.
Sounds good, thanks
@daniel I'm pretty sure I haven't made any changes to the settings, this appears to have been resolved, can you confirm that? Thank you
Hello, I am also having the same issue. I thought I was developing a tic, but it's actually the browser. While this should be configurable, ideally the the icon remains in a clicked-open workspaces dropdown, and for normal tab bar behavior, it didn't "disappear" taking its width with it, but instead just turned into a blank space.
Thanks