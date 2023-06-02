@daniel Thanks for your response. I will try to make a video the next few days.

To reproduce what I mean, you can start a teams meeting in a window+workspace and go to another window with another workspace and see what happens when people talk and stop talking in the teams meeting. The tabs start jumping right and left as the sound indicator next to the workspace name appears and disappears.

By the way, I am using Vivaldi on Ubuntu 22.04 lts.