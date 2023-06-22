Since version 114, chromium is now able to detect dark/light mode on Linux. For some reason this is still not working on the latest Vivaldi snapshots (but it works on Brave, which is the only other browser I tested).

Are you guys planning to support dark mode detection on Linux?

Here's some resources that might help you with figuring this out:

https://chromiumdash.appspot.com/commit/1acb960204281157ac3a583a07ce07e2754ea42b

https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=998903

EDIT: I submitted a bug for this and it has code VB-98462