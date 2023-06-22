Dark mode detection is now supported on Linux.
Since version 114, chromium is now able to detect dark/light mode on Linux. For some reason this is still not working on the latest Vivaldi snapshots (but it works on Brave, which is the only other browser I tested).
Are you guys planning to support dark mode detection on Linux?
Here's some resources that might help you with figuring this out:
https://chromiumdash.appspot.com/commit/1acb960204281157ac3a583a07ce07e2754ea42b
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=998903
EDIT: I submitted a bug for this and it has code VB-98462
@XLN If you only want to run in dark mode, you can run a startup flag for that. The detection’s only benefit is when regularly switching between light and dark system wide.
@luetage Yes, my system switches between dark and light mode depending on the time of day. This can be done in Vivaldi as well, but it is hard-coded, while my system switches according to the actual sunset time, which varies across the year.
I admit it's not a very important feature to have, but other browsers have it and since there's an option in Vivaldi to detect system theme, I feel it should work with all OSes now that it is possible in chromium 114.
mib2berlin
@XLN
Hi, wich version did you test?
Vivaldi stable is on Chromium 112 but the snapshot is on 114 and follow the system setup, at least on my Opensuse with KDE.
I have to set the appearance theme to Classic in:
chrome://settings/appearance
After reload google.com page is in dark mode and I hate this.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I tested the latest vivaldi snapshot with fedora and gnome. On my machine Vivaldi's theme doesn't change with the system theme. If I set it to dark (or light) then it stays that way.
My issue was with Vivaldi's interface not changing theme when I set the option to follow system theme. On the other hand, the websites work fine
DoctorG Ambassador
@XLN Broken themeing in Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22, does not witch to dark Breeze on my Debian 11.
I enabled GTK in Vivaldi chrome settings page, the context menues are dark now, but Vivaldi is light theme, blinding my poor eyes.
I have to set the Vivaldi theme to Dark manually.
Same on 6.1.3035.3
I also submitted a bug, the code is VB-98462.
firefox and chromium after recent updates change theme to dark automatically with system dark mode. Vivaldi still doesn't. Hope seeing implementation of this feature soon