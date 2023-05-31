Vivaldi no longer asking for system keyring password at launch
-
as of today (2023-05-30 (no recent update to vivaldi)), Vivaldi did Not ask for my (KDE) system keyring password at launch, after a system patch, update, restart, nor did it after I killed all Vivaldi process and relaunched it.
Chromium and Chrome did, still ask (Chrome was updated today)
Vivaldi would typically Stop asking for password in past, after quite re-launch, if system and Vivaldi have been up for a long time (days).
This is a bother to me, because I don't know if Vivaldi Stored Passwords are being encrypted....
the inconsistencies are .... aggravating to say the least.
-
@LandisTwo ,
I just quit Vivaldi for the 4th time and verified All related processes had quit.
launch vivaldi as normal and This Time it asked for my system keyring password...
Now, did it ask because Chrome and Chromium had, it just felt like it? Who knows....
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LandisTwo
Hi, please check chrome://settings/system if Running Background Apps is enabled.
If you start Vivaldi and it don´t ask for the Keyring check if you can view passwords in the Settings > Privacy.
If I dismiss the Keyring popup I cant reach passwords and I cant login to pages with my saved credentials.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
thanks for your input, but...
Continue running background apps when Vivaldi is closed is NOT enabled.
and under Settings > Privacy I am able to see all stored passwords, which I've checked in the past to verify I'm 'logged in', which looks right today.
vivaldi is able to access my 'kwallet' without asking for password, and I'm not sure why.
kwallet does Not show vivaldi or chrome as an 'authorized application'.
any other guesses?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@LandisTwo said in Vivaldi no longer asking for system keyring password at launch:
vivaldi is able to access my 'kwallet' without asking for password, and I'm not sure why.
Usually KWallet keyring is unlocked by the password you use in Linux account.
I tested this in my Debian 12.10 KDE 5.
-
@DoctorG yeah KWallet is a bit finicky, I wouldn't mess around with it without knowing what I am exactly doing. It stores a key under "Chrome", and it can be unlocked automatically or not, that's all about anyone should know