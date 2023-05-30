Can't find draft
CatherineL
My drafts in the built-in mailbox are not saving. If drafts do save, I can't find them.
Step 1: Make draft by clicking the new mail button.
Step 2: Write something in draft.
Step 3: Go back to draft folder.
EXPECTED BEHAVIOUR: I see my draft.
REAL BEHAVIOUR: nothing.
Pesala Ambassador
@CatherineL No such issue here. Make sure that you are looking in the drafts folder for all messages.
@Pesala This has been a long-term issue here. Create an e-mail, close the tab, go into the Drafts folder, nothing.
Just now...
@edwardp I can't reproduce this either. Try with a fresh profile
Pesala Ambassador
@edwardp No bug fixes for this are listed in Snapshot Changelogs.
@CatherineL is using Windows.
mib2berlin
@edwardp
They do, I create a mail in the Gmail web client, it appear in the Gmail IMAP draft account in the Vivaldi mail client.
I create a mail in the Vivaldi mail client from my Gmail account, it appear in All messages draft.
Both appear in All messages:
To remove them I have to delete each manually.
No idea why this not work for you and @CatherineL .
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
@mib2berlin I just filed VB-97818 and updated it with the question on whether the draft should actually be in All Messages, or in the individual account's IMAP Drafts folder.
If the user does not have All Messages displayed, they would never find the draft.
The individual account's Drafts folder, would be the logical place for it.
mib2berlin
@edwardp
Hm, it is at least inconsistent, if I set Gmail as sender it should be created in the individual draft folder.
But all message meant all, it should be visible in all messages > draft too.
I never use/view individual account's, I only work from all messages except for these tests.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I just turned off All Messages. Exited Vivaldi. Launched Vivaldi, Opened a new e-mail, closed the tab, not in the individual account's Drafts folder.
So yes, the user will be unable to find it if All Messages is turned off.
This is something that needs to be addressed.
I've had trouble before with saving something in email drafts on my phone, but then when I try to open what I saved in drafts on my computer the draft isn't there. Sometimes it shows up at a later time, and sometimes not at all.