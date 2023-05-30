I'm writing here today because I've been facing a peculiar problem during my video calls, specifically when using the Vivaldi browser. I'm hoping that some of you might have encountered a similar issue or have the expertise to guide me towards a solution.

The problem I'm facing is that when I initiate a video call, I can see myself perfectly fine, but the screen remains black when it comes to seeing the other person. It's quite frustrating, as I've tested the same video calls with different browsers and haven't encountered any issues. However, since I prefer using Vivaldi for its features and user interface, this problem has become a significant inconvenience in my online communication.

I've tried searching for a solution on various forums, but unfortunately, I haven't been able to find a concrete fix. It's disheartening to come across a problem that seems to have no readily available solution.

Therefore, I'm turning to this community for help. If any of you have experienced a similar issue or have any insights or recommendations on how to resolve this problem, I would greatly appreciate your input. Perhaps there are specific settings or configurations that need to be adjusted within Vivaldi or even external factors that might be causing this issue.

Please share your knowledge and suggestions with me, as I'm eager to find a resolution and regain the full functionality of video calls while using Vivaldi. Your help will be highly valued and appreciated.

Thank you in advance for your support and expertise. I look forward to hearing from you.