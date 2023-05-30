We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Serious memory runaway
Opensuse Tumbleweed x86-64 16GB RAM Vivaldi V6.0.2979.22
Have recently (last few days), had an issue with serious memory runaway in Vivaldi.
Yes, have a few tabs open, but similar all the time, so that can't be the issue.
One process (tab?) using LOTS of RAM, and just keeps increasing.
Question: Is it likely that it is 1 tab, and how do you tell which tab, or just the base system?
Whole system ends up locking up (fairly quickly - minutes), and need to power off with the power button, if I don't catch it.
If I notice it, can take 'minutes' to close it down, either by closing Vivaldi itself, or using System Process dialogue.
Currently using Firefox, instead....
mib2berlin
@hornetster
Hi, what is a few tabs, we have user with 1000.
Open the internal task manager with Shift+Esc or from the Tools menu, sort to Memory footprint.
It could be a tab or an extension not working correctly after an update of Vivaldi or the extension.
If a tab crash or an extension stops working you cant start Vivaldi anymore and you completely loose your session with all windows and tabs.
Clean up and save your tabs as session after you find the leaking tab/extension.
For some user the lost of hundreds of tabs is a nightmare, this can happen anytime.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the quick and good reply!!
Must admit, was ashamed to say I have 20 tabs, but don't feel so bad, now..
Of course, as soon as I raised the issue, it now appears to have stopped going astray, so will keep an eye on it.
@mib2berlin said in Serious memory runaway:
Shift+Esc
That shortcut/tool is very handy, will make sure I remember that.
Thanks again.
@hornetster said in Serious memory runaway:
Yes, have a few tabs open, but similar all the time, so that can't be the issue.
Just a sidenote:- not only browsers are updated!
Extensions update.
Anti-Virus suites update.
Websites update.
ISPs update.
So even if it "always worked before" that does not mean it works now
Still having 'intermittent' issues with this. Has been OK for a couple of days, but today, happening all the time.
Hang on! Well, how's about that?
Looks like it has been the Instagram app. Finally had a chance to get into the Shift-Esc before lockup, and there you go.
Don't like Instagram, anyway, so no loss.
Would be interested to know if it has been an issue for others, though...
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@hornetster You installed Instagram as a PWA with tab's context menu?
@DoctorG
Thanks for reply.
Had to Google what PWA was, but, no, just had it as a standard TAB.
What is the advantage of a PWA...?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@hornetster said in Serious memory runaway:
What is the advantage of a PWA...?
Running in a separate window, just like a real app.
Well, months later, and still have the Insta issue...
Yep, haven't run it for quite a while, and a couple of days ago, decided to give it another go.
You guessed it, having the same issue.
No one else??
Thanks.