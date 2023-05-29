Hello,

There is a small bug about open link in new tab (over a link) mouse gesture. Because trigger was a little complex, so I made a video to elucidate.

Step1: During the tab still loading, I move my cursor to a link.

Step2: Generally, the url of the link shows in status bar below the windows. However, the URL of link in status bar disappeared even if my cursor was still over the link when the tab loading finish.

Step3: When the URL don't show in status bar, I cannot use the mouse gesture to open link. But the function of shift+click the link worked properly (Not shown in video).

Step4: Only when I move cursor away, then back to the link, it can work

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd_SMCuba6k

The mouse gesture open link in new tab (over a link) I set was slide from left to right.

Wish the developer can fix the bug, thank you!