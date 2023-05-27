We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Save/load workspace as session
Please let us:
- save all tabs in current workspace as a session (with optional closure of workspace)
- open a new workspace from the saved session
- load the session into the current workspace. Do not duplicate tabs (tabs stacks) in the workspace.
@L34T That can’t work. A session is made up of one or more windows containing workspaces and tabs. You can save one or more workspaces as session and open them, but not the other way around, because a workspace can’t contain windows or other workspaces. Selecting all tabs in a workspace and saving them as session is already possible.
Not sure if I should create a new Feature Request or not... If I should, let me know - I'd be more than happy.
How about simplifying the request to just adding functionality to save a workspace as a session, then? A right click context entry to add "Save Workspace as Session" (when right-clicking on a workspace in the list of current workspaces - where it lists "Open in New Window", "Rename Workspace", "Delete Workspace")?
I know you can essentially achieve this outcome with a few extra clicks, but a simplified solution would be great.
hommealone
Perhaps just "Save Workspace" would be a good feature? You could then "Delete Workspace" if you don't need it anymore right away, but open the saved workspace again in another session sometime down the road. I'm surprised this is not already a Workspace feature. Or am I missing something?
hommealone
This seems so obvious, that I feel like we must be missing something. You go to the trouble of assembling a batch of pages in a workspace; it will be several days or more before you can come back to dealing with them; now you should be able to save them for another time. How can there not be a way to "save workspace"?
Now it seems to require a messy work-around: 1) switch to a workspace other than the one you want to save (because the "open in a new window" option is not available from the current workspace); 2) right-click the workspace that you want to save, and select "open in a new window"; 3) from the "File" menu, select "save all tabs as a session" and be sure to save only the current window's tabs.
Why not simply "Save Workspace" as a right-click from the Workspaces menu?