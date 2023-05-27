This seems so obvious, that I feel like we must be missing something. You go to the trouble of assembling a batch of pages in a workspace; it will be several days or more before you can come back to dealing with them; now you should be able to save them for another time. How can there not be a way to "save workspace"?

Now it seems to require a messy work-around: 1) switch to a workspace other than the one you want to save (because the "open in a new window" option is not available from the current workspace); 2) right-click the workspace that you want to save, and select "open in a new window"; 3) from the "File" menu, select "save all tabs as a session" and be sure to save only the current window's tabs.

Why not simply "Save Workspace" as a right-click from the Workspaces menu?