Third party password manager
I use cross-platform password managers like Bitwarden or Dashlane. Is it possible to include an option that uses the passwords from third-party programmes also in Vivaldi on iOS/iPadOS?
papalpenguin
This is a must! I use 1Password and I find myself having to open the app to login, I want seamless access to my password manager for sure!
@Digidani It already works on android idk about ios
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Third party password managers already work with Vivaldi on iOS. If a specific password manager does not work, please report the issue on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/.
