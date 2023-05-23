amazon pay
The Amazon pay does not work after upgrading to 6.0.2979.22. Kindly look into this matter.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jaykayn said in amazon pay:
The Amazon pay does not work
Please explain precisely what fails, some steps how to reproduce.
And check Troubleshooting issues.
ingolftopf Ambassador
"Amazon" & Linux?
I'm not surprised that something might be wrong.
DoctorG Ambassador
@jaykayn Had you checked blocked tracker/ads (see shield in address field) and/or cookies (see forbidden sign at right of address field).
WhiteNoize
Same issue here, but on MacOS (sorry if I'm not in the right place, but I couldn't find a similar topic in the MacOS category).
So basically (I'm on 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel), MacOS Monterey) you can't see the payment options (where you pick the credit card you want to use). I've switched to Brave, and it worked right away:
Back on Vivaldi (and after having checked "no blocking" on the shield icon options), it still doesn't work: