-
Awoodstock
Hello everyone, I’m using the Test Flight version and so far it’s working smoothly. I just have a doubt: is there a way to enable reader view/reading mode on certain websites?
-
glowingfirefly
At the moment, this doesn't seem possible. I checked "chrome:flags" (works in most iOS chromium sourced browsers) and there is nothing directly related to Vivaldi features there either.
-
Awoodstock
@glowingfirefly Thanks!
-
asparagus1973
I also would have reader mode in Vivaldi.
-
Reader view is also important for me.