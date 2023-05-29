I wanted to create a thread to showcase current inconsistencies or new suggestions to help make Vivaldi on iOS feel right at home on the platform.

Updated May 29th, 2023:

If you encounter any bugs, anomalies, or other issues, please report them via TestFlight to help Vivaldi and its devs to squash bugs. This allows devs to directly receive feedback, and allows them to act on it faster.

Also, feel free to contribute to this thread with your own observations on the UI and UX via the TestFlight Build(s). If you think something is missing or have anything you'd like to tell the community to help Vivaldi feel native to iOS/iPadOS, post it here for discussion!