Vivaldi for iOS Beta makes iPhone warm | Possible Reasons
glowingfirefly
Hello! Vivaldi for iOS Beta seems to make my iPhone 12 warm to very warm while using. While it stays warm when browsing normally, it gets very warm when using custom ad block lists.
While trying to troubleshoot this, I used my M1 Mac and found that when a custom list is added, Activity Monitor on macOS showed that Vivaldi went from less than 10 percent of CPU, to 500 percent. I took a sample via Activity Monitor, so I can send it to the iOS engineers to see what exactly is happening behind the scenes.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@glowingfirefly said in Vivaldi for iOS Beta makes iPhone warm | Possible Reasons:
I took a sample via Activity Monitor, so I can send it to the iOS engineers to see what exactly is happening behind the scenes.
Yes, please report the issue together with the screenshot on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport and select iOS browser as the affected product.
dawidpajak
Same here, iPhone 8, iOS 16.5.
Vivaldi makes device significantly warmer and drains battery like crazy, few percent per minute. I know, it's almost 6 years old model, but still... No need to even browse anything, just start the browser and wait a while. Unfortunately there isn't much more I can add to help troubleshoot this.
I have already reported this via TestFlight. Should I file another bug report on vivaldi.com/bugreport?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks @dawidpajak, but no need for an additional bug report. I added a comment to the ticket @glowingfirefly made.
I've noticed this as well on iPhone XR with iOS 16.6.1 and Vivaldi 6.3.3129.4.
iOS 17 here. iPhone gets very warm, slow and Vivaldi might crash and stutter.
dannii Ambassador
Also here. iOS 16 on an XR. Any issue tracker or something that I can follow so I can stop using until resolved? Thank you!
Higher battery drainage than expected for me as well (up there behind apps like youtube and Twitch, even though I barely browse on mobile). iOS 17.0.2, iPhone XS. This is for the full release of course
pashynskykh
I reported this bug when the first closed beta came out. Sad to see, that it is not fixed even in the first “stable” release…