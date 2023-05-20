Hello! Vivaldi for iOS Beta seems to make my iPhone 12 warm to very warm while using. While it stays warm when browsing normally, it gets very warm when using custom ad block lists.

While trying to troubleshoot this, I used my M1 Mac and found that when a custom list is added, Activity Monitor on macOS showed that Vivaldi went from less than 10 percent of CPU, to 500 percent. I took a sample via Activity Monitor, so I can send it to the iOS engineers to see what exactly is happening behind the scenes.